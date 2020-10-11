BIZ BYTES: Estes Construction celebrates 50 years in business.

“Jim would say, ‘Always tell yourself what an opportunity,’ ” Pilcher said.

Bushels for Hunger program to help hungry

The Bushels for Hunger program has kicked off its 11th year of Illinois Quad City farmers helping local families.

Farmers can donate bushels of grain at participating elevators until Jan. 31, 2021. Proceeds from grain sales will benefit River Bend Foodbank and food pantries throughout the Quad-City area. Since 2010, area farmers have donated a total of $238,000 and provided over one million meals to those in need.

Mercer County farmer and Illinois Farm Bureau District 3 Director Jeff Kirwan is excited about this years’ campaign.

“With the generous donations of thousands of bushels of grain to the Bushels for Hunger campaign, local farmers will work together to fight hunger in the Quad-City community with these funds” Kirwan said.

Michael Miller, CEO and president of River Bend Foodbank said: “2020 has been a crazy year for all of us. The need is up 50 percent, but we’ve been able to respond with record food distributions since COVID because of all the support we’ve received from the community. Bushels for Hunger is a huge part of that support.”