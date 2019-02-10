Biaggi's in Davenport is partnering with Family Resources to hold a wine tasting event on Feb. 28.
From 6 to 8 p.m., Biaggi's, at 5195 Utica Ridge Road, will house Family Resources' fifth annual wine tasting fundraiser. The evening will include wine tastings paired with a selection of antipasti prepared by Chef Patrick Trainor, according to a news release.
Biaggi's will also sell wine at wholesale prices during the event. All proceeds will benefit Family Resources' services.
"Community supporters like Biaggi’s, and holding this event, are what make us stronger and able to continue the services we provide to children, families and individuals who come to us," said interim president Nicole Cisne Durbin in the release.
Tickets are $50 per person. They can be purchased online, until 4 p.m. Feb. 28, at famres.org under the calendar section. Other donations can be made at the Family Resources website.
For more information, call 563-468-2140.
First Central State Bank announces promotions
First Central State Bank CEO Brigham Tubbs has announced three promotions.
The bank chain has eastern Iowa locations in Clinton, DeWitt, Eldridge, LeClaire, Goose Lake and Long Grove. First Central recently promoted Matt McGuire and Caleb Jacobi to assistant vice president. Carrie Carter was promoted to loan department manager, according to a news release.
McGuire, who joined the bank after a 26-year career at a plumbing and heating wholesale business, most recently worked as a commercial and agriculture loan officer. He also maintains a farm in Clinton County.
Jacobi, who has been with the bank since 2012 at the LeClaire office, served as a commercial loan officer. Carter has held several positions during her 10-year career, most recently as credit analyst.
"All three of these individuals have been dynamic team members during their tenure at First Central State Bank," Tubbs said in the release. "It’s been wonderful seeing them grow in their positions and impacting our clients in a positive way."
Gateway State Bank and First Central State Bank, both owned by Ohnward Bancshares Inc., recently merged, which led to the creation of the new loan department manager position, according to the release.
Mercy Health Network announces name change
Mercy Health Network, one of Iowa's largest employers, has rebranded with a new name. The health care system is now MercyOne.
Officials said in a news release the branding reflect's the organization's growth over the last two decades. The new name is aimed at making it easier for consumers to identify care locations and enhancing the services to ensure consistent care across all locations.
"We are excited to bring our mission and vision to life with our new unified brand," president and CEO Bob Ritz said in the release. "Our transition to MercyOne allows us to be more recognizable to the people and communities we serve and celebrates the remarkable work of our teams across the state to build a better-connected system of care and services."
With the new brand, MercyOne's 18 owned and joined venture medical centers and hospitals, as well as more than 420 clinics, will modify their names and adopt a new logo.
The center in Clinton, for example, is now MercyOne Clinton Medical Center.
—Sarah Ritter