BIZ BYTES: Fareway offers Veterans Day discounts to retired and active-duty military

BOONE — Fareway Stores, Inc., will honor the military this Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11,with 15% discounts to any retired, active-duty, reserve or guard military members.
To receive discount, customers are asked to show their military ID at checkout or identify branch of service.
The offer excludes tobacco, lottery tickets, and gift cards, and is good in-store only on Nov. 11.
Fareway operates 129 stores in a six-state region, including locations in Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport, Geneseo, Moline and Muscatine.
