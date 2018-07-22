Fareway Stores in the Quad-Cities will start offering meal kit options this week.
Thanks to a partnership with the meal delivery company Hello Fresh, Fareway will be one of the first Midwest retail chains to offer the meal kits, according to a news release. It will also sell FreshTake fully-cooked, "heat and eat" meals.
"Providing alternative meal options for our customers, pairs Fareway’s commitment to offer fresh, affordable products with the convenience that people are looking for," Fareway CEO Reynolds Cramer said. "We are excited about these partnerships, and to initially offer these products in about 40 locations, with expansion being planned to others."
The meal kits include pre-measured ingredients, with recipes to follow and nutritional information. Some of the meals include Mediterranean chicken, peppercorn steak and chickpea couscous, according to the news release.
The Geneseo and Quad-Cities Fareway locations will be among the first to receive the meal kits, plus offer promotions.
Blain's Farm & Fleet named among fastest growing e-retailers
Internet Retailer's 2018 "Top 1000 Report" has named Blain's Farm and Fleet as one of the top largest and fastest growing e-retailers in the country.
Blain Supply, operator of the chain, was named the 258th retailer overall, and ninth among the fastest growing online retailers in the retail chain category, according to a news release.
"We strive to meet our customers where they are, whether it’s shopping in our stores in their communities or online," President and CEO Jane Blain Gilbertson said. "While we’re delighted with this ranking, we’re most pleased with our relationship with customers and how we are able to keep pace with their changing needs and lifestyles, generation after generation."
Blain's Farm and Fleet was also recently named on Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list, ranking 253rd among 500 mid-size employers.
The company has locations in the Quad-Cities, Muscatine, Geneseo, Clinton and Dubuque.
Dress for Success to hold overstock sale
Dress for Success in Davenport will host a "second chance sale" on Aug. 4 as a fundraiser for the organization.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the public is invited to shop the collection of new and gently used attire and accessories, according to a news release. All funds benefit Dress for Success Quad-Cities, which provides professional clothing, support and career development tools for women to achieve economic stability.
The sale items have been deemed too casual or formal for women in the program, and the sale will make space for fall donations, according to the news release. Women's suits, separates, jackets, sundresses, blouses, shoes and handbags will be priced at $2. Accessories, such as wallets, scarves and jewelry, will cost $1 each. Only cash will be accepted.
Dress for Success Quad-Cities is located at 311 E. 2nd St., Davenport.
