BIZ BYTES: First Central State Bank's Grilling for Charity fundraiser breaks record

First Central State Bank hosted Grilling for Charity events in Clinton, DeWitt, Eldridge and Goose Lake, raising $20,707.51 for nonprofits in those cities, a record for the bank.
Individual event records were broken, first with Clinton’s event netting $5,686 for My Gear Outreach, only to be outdone a month later in Eldridge, with $10,260 raised for the family of Hudson Ferris.
“We’re proud to partner with these nonprofits to provide essential services to our local communities,” bank CEO and President Brigham Tubbs said.
The other fundraisers brought in $2,607.51 for the St. Joseph Education Foundation in DeWitt and $2,154 for the Northeast Athletic Boosters in Goose Lake.
The Grilling For Charity events, which began more than 10 years ago, are hosted by First Central State Bank, with the bank providing the food and drinks, along with volunteers.