 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIZ BYTES: First Central State Bank's Grilling for Charity fundraiser breaks record
0 Comments
topical alert

BIZ BYTES: First Central State Bank's Grilling for Charity fundraiser breaks record

  • 0
Grilling for Charity Eldridge

First Central State Bank recently announced its final results from a Grilling For Charity event in Eldridge, helping the family of Hudson Ferris. The community bank raised $10,260. There to celebrate the donation were (front row, from left): Mary Richards, Angela Glover, Brandi Lord, Sandra Matthiesen, Vikki Snell, Mackenzie Koberg, Dani Hair and Wanda Ward; and (back row, from left): Chad Ulrich, Teri Leu, Norma Bickel, Tom Messer, Laura White, Scott Wiley, Greg Keppy and Bryan Niers.

 CONTRIBUTED

First Central State Bank hosted Grilling for Charity events in Clinton, DeWitt, Eldridge and Goose Lake, raising $20,707.51 for nonprofits in those cities, a record for the bank.

Individual event records were broken, first with Clinton’s event netting $5,686 for My Gear Outreach, only to be outdone a month later in Eldridge, with $10,260 raised for the family of Hudson Ferris.

“We’re proud to partner with these nonprofits to provide essential services to our local communities,” bank CEO and President Brigham Tubbs said.

The other fundraisers brought in $2,607.51 for the St. Joseph Education Foundation in DeWitt and $2,154 for the Northeast Athletic Boosters in Goose Lake.

The Grilling For Charity events, which began more than 10 years ago, are hosted by First Central State Bank, with the bank providing the food and drinks, along with volunteers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Not being up to speed on your parents' retirement plan could hurt you

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deere & Co. faces OSHA complaint
Business & Economy

Deere & Co. faces OSHA complaint

  • Updated

A review of OSHA complaints submitted by employees from four Deere plants — Davenport Works, Harvester Works, Seeding Plant, and Parts Distribution Center — in the Quad-Cities revealed a history of serious injuries to manufacturing workers that cost the company relatively low fines. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News