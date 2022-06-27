BIZ BYTES: Geifman family donates to local food bank

Geifman family donates to local food bank

The Geifman family, owners of local property management and development company, Geifman First Equity) pledged in April to provide $25,000 in a matching gift to inspire the community to support River Bend Food Bank’s capital campaign — EXPANDING to End Hunger. The community responded in a big way, raising a total of over $96,000 as of June 1.

Now, the Geifmans have committed a “bonus” $18,000 in matching funds. Any donations made to support the campaign between now and June 30 will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $18,000. We hope this will inspire additional support toward expanding the Food Bank to ensure that anyone facing crisis can rely on us now and in the future.

As of June 1, 2022, the campaign has exceeded the goal and raised a total of $96,653!

“We are humbled by the incredible outpouring of support we’ve received from the Geifman family match,” said Jenny Brinkmeyer-Colvin, chief development officer for River Bend Food Bank. “We have a very giving community, and it’s inspiring to see everyone coming together to make this crucial project a reality.”

Anyone wishing to make a gift of any size to the campaign can visit riverbendfoodbank.org/endhunger or can send a donation to: River Bend Food Bank – Geifman Match Campaign, 4010 Kimmel Dr., Davenport, IA 52802

