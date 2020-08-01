BIZ BYTES: Genesis, Bandits partner on limited-edition shirt

The Quad Cities River Bandits are partnering with the Genesis Health Services Foundation on a new shirt.
The design is a picture of Rascal, the River Bandits' mascot, with his covered face, and reads “Wearing a mask before it was cool.”
Five dollars from every shirt will go toward the Genesis Foundation to assist front-line health care professionals.
Shirts can be pre-ordered online through Aug. 31 and will be delivered in mid-September through the Bandits team site: https://riverbandits.milbstore.com/products/quad-cities-river-bandits-2020-shirt-pre-order .
“The River Bandits and their fans continue to be great partners of Genesis Health System. We miss the River Bandits, we miss the stadium and we miss Rascal, who was wearing a mask long before wearing masks was healthy and smart,” said Doug Cropper, president and CEO of Genesis.
“We can all do our part to prevent the spread of the virus so River Bandits baseball is back better and more fun than ever next spring.”
Dave Heller, the River Bandits' owner, said front-line health workers were “true Quad Cities heroes, risking their health to help their neighbors” in the news release announcing the shirt.
Courtesy Kia donates face shields
Courtesy Kia of Moline recently donated more than 100 face shields to the Rock Island Fire Department.
That is part of a national Kia Motors program as each of Kia’s retailers is making similar donations to local hospitals or medical facilities of their choosing.
“Kia has really stepped up in this time of need, and we are honored to do our part and helping the Rock Island Fire Department in the fight against COVID-19 by providing badly needed face shields to first responders here in Rock Island,” Dale Zude, Courtesy Kia of Moline’s president, said in a news release.
Kia has supplied more than 75,000 face shields across all 50 states and donated $1 million to multiple nonprofit organizations that assist homeless youth nationwide as part of its program.
Genesis Health System honored
Genesis Health System was recently recognized by IBM Watson Health as a Top 15 Health System, the first time an Iowa health system had that high of a ranking.
IBM Watson Health evaluates 332 health systems and 2,492 hospitals that are members of health systems to compile a list that recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency and patient experience, a news release said.
“This recognition acknowledges the exceptional standard of quality our entire Genesis staff practices every day to benefit our patients,” Doug Cropper, president/CEO of Genesis Health System, said in a news release.
“It is a high honor to be recognized with other health systems across the country with long histories of providing excellent safety and patient outcomes. To become the first Iowa health system to earn top-15 recognition is a tribute to the dedication of every Genesis employee.”
Credit Union opens Bettendorf branch
R.I.A. Federal Credit Union opened its newest branch on July 27 near the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.
The location is open for drive-up service and will offer full banking services and a mortgage expert, among other amenities. The date for the lobby opening will be announced soon, a news release said.
A ribbon-cutting event and open house may occur this fall, depending on restrictions for gatherings.
JOANN launches minority grant program
JOANN Stores is now taking submissions for its first annual Minority Creative Grant program, a news release said.
Twenty winners will receive $5,000 each in merchandise credit, as well as special offers and a chance to be considered for a paid instructor role with Creativebug, JOANN’s digital learning platform. Submission information is at joann.com/minority-creative-grants/.
