BIZ BYTES: Genesis, Bandits partner on limited-edition shirt

The Quad Cities River Bandits are partnering with the Genesis Health Services Foundation on a new shirt.

The design is a picture of Rascal, the River Bandits' mascot, with his covered face, and reads “Wearing a mask before it was cool.”

Five dollars from every shirt will go toward the Genesis Foundation to assist front-line health care professionals.

Shirts can be pre-ordered online through Aug. 31 and will be delivered in mid-September through the Bandits team site: https://riverbandits.milbstore.com/products/quad-cities-river-bandits-2020-shirt-pre-order .

“The River Bandits and their fans continue to be great partners of Genesis Health System. We miss the River Bandits, we miss the stadium and we miss Rascal, who was wearing a mask long before wearing masks was healthy and smart,” said Doug Cropper, president and CEO of Genesis.

“We can all do our part to prevent the spread of the virus so River Bandits baseball is back better and more fun than ever next spring.”