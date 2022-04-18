BIZ BYTES: Genesis Health System enhancing emergency and convenient care

Genesis Health System is reorganizing to better offer specialized emergency care to patients with the most complex and pressing health care needs.
The comprehensive approach, based on a study of community care needs, includes:
- Establishing an Emergency Department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex to provide additional services.
- Shifting from an emergency department to a convenient care model on the West Campus in Davenport, shortening wait times and enhancing affordable access to the services used most frequently at that location.
- Continuing to enhance our East Campus Emergency Department in Davenport to centralize resources and expertise to address our patients’ most complex health care needs.
- Expanding convenient care services in Eldridge, Bettendorf and Silvis to better meet increasing community needs.