Genesis Health System was named one of this year's "most wired" hospitals.
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives has named 254 organizations as HealthCare's Most Wired hospitals. The honor is given to hospitals and health systems that are at the forefront of using health care technology to improve the delivery of care, according to a news release.
"Being a 'most wired' hospital means Genesis Health System is recognized for exemplifying best practices through their adoption, implementation and use of information technology," spokesman Austin Cozzolino said in a statement. "Genesis Health System works to adopt technology that helps improve the patient experience and leads to better health outcomes throughout the community."
Ascentra Credit Union giving $10k in scholarships
Ascentra Credit Union is accepting applications for its annual scholarship competition, that will grant $10,000 to local students.
Ten area students will be awarded scholarships to offset costs of attending college, according to a news release. Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college. And, five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to nontraditional students who are age 19 or older and plan to receive higher education.
To date, Ascentra has donated a total of $63,000 in scholarships, according to the release.
"It is no secret that the cost of attending a college or university is on the rise and student loan debt is reaching an all-time high," said Ascentra’s Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Naeve. "We are proud to offer this program to our members to further their educational goals."
The deadline to apply is March 2, 2019.
Lee Enterprises announces Enterprise of the Year finalists
Davenport publisher Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Quad-City Times, has announced its selection of five Enterprise of the Year finalists.
The award honors superior performance in key business and customer measures, according to a news release. The finalists were selected from among 49 markets in 21 states, representing print and digital daily newspaper operations, according to CEO and president Kevin Mowbray.
The finalists are: Arizona Daily Star in Tucson, The Journal Times in Racine, Wisconsin, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Times Media Company of Munster, Indiana, plus TownNews.com, based in Moline.
The winner will be announced in December, according to the release.
—Sarah Ritter