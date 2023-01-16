BIZ BYTES: Girl Scouts launch cookie sales

Local Girl Scouts kicked off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season on Friday, Jan. 13.

Cookies will arrive in mid-February, and booths will begin for customers to purchase cookies from Girl Scouts at local retailers and community events on Feb. 17, 2023.

Cookie varieties in 2023 include Thin Mints, Samoas, Adventurefuls, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups and Girl Scout S’mores. The traditional flavors are $5/package. Local Girl Scouts are also selling the gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookie for $6/package.

The new Raspberry Rally cookie will be introduced on Feb. 27, 2023, when shipping opens up on Digital Cookie.