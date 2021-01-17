Biz Bytes: Glassdoor honors Kwik Trip as one of best places to work

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip, Inc. has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2021. Kwik Trip operates in Illinois and Iowa under the Kwik Star name.

The Employees’ Choice Award is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor. Kwik Trip has been ranked No. 79 on the national list.

“We take our culture at Kwik Trip very seriously and always want to be known as a great place to work," CEO Don Zietlow said in a news release. "We are delighted that the comments on Glassdoor were so positive that Kwik Trip is now in the national spotlight for being a top workplace. This is quite an achievement.”

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between Oct. 22, 2019, and Oct. 19, 2020. During the yearlong eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the eight workplace attributes: overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook.