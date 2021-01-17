Biz Bytes: Glassdoor honors Kwik Trip as one of best places to work

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip, Inc. has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2021. Kwik Trip operates in Illinois and Iowa under the Kwik Star name.
The Employees’ Choice Award is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor. Kwik Trip has been ranked No. 79 on the national list.
“We take our culture at Kwik Trip very seriously and always want to be known as a great place to work," CEO Don Zietlow said in a news release. "We are delighted that the comments on Glassdoor were so positive that Kwik Trip is now in the national spotlight for being a top workplace. This is quite an achievement.”
Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between Oct. 22, 2019, and Oct. 19, 2020. During the yearlong eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the eight workplace attributes: overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook.
For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2021, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Places-to-Work-LST_KQ0,19.htm.
Kwik Trip is a family-owned company that serves customers with more than 700 convenience stores, including 12 in the Quad-Cities (some under the Tobacco Outlet Plus brand), three in Clinton and others in Muscatine, DeWitt, Camanche and Maquoketa.
American Power Systems celebrates 15 years
American Power Systems, Inc. (APS) is celebrating 15 years of helping commercial and defense clients around the world get the job done with ample vehicle power.
The company will mark the anniversary with special events later in 2021, including a ribbon cutting, when group gatherings are once again deemed safe in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
APS was founded in 2006 on West River Drive and moved in 2009 to its current location at 426 W. 2nd St. The company has grown from a one-person business to a multi-million-dollar corporation with offices in four states.
APS manufactures and provides advanced, mobile electric power solutions and purpose-built auxiliary power units for armored, security, commercial, marine and purpose-built specialty vehicles.
Hy-Vee employees receive $167.2 M in bonuses, benefits
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Monday that it had given more than $167.2 million in bonuses and other benefits to its employees in 2020. Over the past year, Hy-Vee introduced a variety of new and enhanced employee benefits as part of its mission to be the “Best Place to Work in America.”
As an employee-owned company, Hy-Vee’s more than 88,000 employees have the opportunity to share in the company’s success through a variety of ways. New employee benefits and perks launched in 2020 include:
- 10% discount on groceries: Employees and their families saved more than $30.6 million in grocery discounts in 2020.
- Holiday pay.
- Employee appreciation bonuses.
- Enhanced 401(k) plan. Hy-Vee increased the matching contribution to 50% for every dollar contributed, up to the first 7% of pay, and all active employees became 100% vested in current and future matching contributions.
- Tuition assistance.
- Pharmacy bonuses for those who assist with Hy-Vee’s rapid antigen COVID-19 testing.
- 90th anniversary gifts.
Most recently, Hy-Vee announced free rapid antigen COIVD-19 testing to its employees. Hy-Vee offers the rapid antigen testing at 47 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations via an outdoor drive-thru testing process. To learn more, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting.
“Our goal for 2020 was to build upon Hy-Vee’s current benefit offerings to bring better compensation, better services and better opportunities to our employees and their families,” Hy-Vee Chairman, CEO and President Randy Edeker said in a news release. “As we start 2021, we will continue to bring more benefit offerings to our employees as we further our mission to be the best place to work in America.”
Hy-Vee also seeks to hire more than 10,000 employees to fill positions across its eight states.
Sports medicine clinic opens in Moline
UnityPoint Clinic announced Monday that a new sports medicine clinic was now open at SouthPark Pointe in Moline. Sports medicine is the treatment and prevention of injuries related to sports and exercise.
Tom Bollaert, MD, has joined the clinic’s team of physicians, specializing in generalized musculoskeletal injuries, sports physicals, concussions, joint injections, splinting/casting/bracing, running and endurance medicine.
“Bringing sports medicine to SouthPark Pointe enhances our ability to give each patient the best outcome possible,” Matt Behrens, UnityPoint Clinic regional vice president, said in a news release. “We know that athletes and anyone leading active lives want to be the best they can be, and we want to help get them there.”
The Arc announces Slice of the QC winner
The Arc has announced the 2020 winner of the Slice of the QC. It is LoPiez Pizza.
The event supported local businesses and people with disabilities while celebrating all things pizza. The award was selected by over 1,500 participants who texted their choice of best Slice of the QC.
LoPiez is opening their third location at Analog Arcade Bar in downtown Moline.
The Slice of the QC fundraiser raised over $10,000 for The Arc of the Quad Cities Area with the help from the Modern Woodmen of America Matching fund project, which matched dollar for dollar every gift to the event.
Participating pizza establishments were: Happy Joes, Quad City Pizza Co., Pizza & Subs, St. Giuseppe’s, Antonella’s Pizzeria II, Godfather’s Pizza and LoPiez.
GROWTH helps its 800th homebuyer
The 800th homebuyer assisted by Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation d/b/a Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH) closed on their home in fourth quarter of 2020. The 800th household assisted marks a significant milestone for GROWTH’s impact in promoting homeownership in northwest Illinois.
“Assisting the 800th homebuyer is another big milestone for GROWTH,” President/CEO Brian Hollenback said in a news release. “GROWTH’s homebuyer programs have consistently worked to educate homebuyers through our HUD-approved housing counseling and financial literacy program. Our efforts bring educated homebuyers that understand the process of purchasing a home that result in responsible homeowners. Our efforts contribute towards stabilizing Illinois neighborhoods, creates employment opportunities, and strengthens the community’s tax base. “
Since 1998, more than $15 million in downpayment, closing cost, and rehabilitation assistance has been invested through GROWTH’s homebuyer programs. The majority of these homes are within GROWTH’s headquartered community of Rock Island, along with regional communities of Moline, East Moline, Sterling, Morrison and Fulton.
The 800th household purchased their home through the Live-Work RI program, a homebuyer program that GROWTH administers on behalf of the Development Association of Rock Island (DARI) and the City of Rock Island, that was specifically created to support homeownership within the city of Rock Island.
Through the Live-Work RI program, homebuyers working for DARI member companies who earn up to 120% of the area median income are eligible for up to 5% of the purchase price in downpayment and closing cost assistance to purchase a home anywhere in Rock Island. In 2020 alone, the Live-Work RI program has generated more than $3 million in real estate sales in the city of Rock Island and helped support the real estate community.
Aledo hospital leader to chair state group
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Ted Rogalski, administrator, Genesis Medical Center, Aledo, has been elected chair-elect of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association’s (IHA) 2021 Board of Trustees. Previously, Rogalski served as Treasurer of the IHA Board. The Board of Trustees is the policymaking body for the Association, representing more than 200 hospitals and nearly 40 health systems across Illinois.
"It has been my pleasure to have served on the Board of Trustees over the past four years, and I am humbled to have been chosen by my colleagues to serve in a leadership role,’’ Rogalski said in a news release.