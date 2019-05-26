Goodwill of the Heartland is looking for employers and youths to participate in its new summer work experience program in Davenport.
The project is being funded as part of the state's Future Ready Iowa Summer Youth Intern Pilot Program for low-income students at risk of not graduating from high school. Goodwill is receiving $53,737 for the program, which is aimed at helping youth explore and prepare for high-demand careers, according to a news release.
Goodwill's program will begin in June in Davenport, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Burlington.
The company is seeking out employer partners for the initiative, to assist participating youth with career exploration, job shadows, internships and mentoring. Employers are mainly needed in the areas of manufacturing, healthcare, education, engineering, information technology and finance, business and management.
There is no cost for employers to participate, according to the release.
Goodwill is also looking for young people interested in jump-starting their careers and receiving a paid work experience.
For companies and teens looking to enroll in the Quad-Cities, contact Paulette Risden-Rice at price@goodwillheartland.org, or at 563-484-3707.
Rhythm City Casino donates to Boys and Girls Club
Guests of Rhythm City Casino Resort raised $13,250 to support Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley.
The casino in Davenport hosted the donate and play event every Wednesday in February, inviting resort club members to donate to the local Boys and Girls Club and receive free slot play. The donations will go to the organization's mission of enabling all young people, especially those in need, to reach their full potential.
"We’ve had another successful Donate and Play promotion here at Rhythm City," said General Manager Mo Hyder, in a news release. "We are thrilled that our guests were able to lift up the youth in our community."
Rhythm City Casino officials presented the check to the Boys and Girls Club on Wednesday, at the First Presbyterian Church in Davenport.
Rock Island company joins Illinois Made program
A family-owned Rock Island business has been named one of 18 businesses to join the Illinois Office of Tourism's Illinois Made program.
The Illinois Made program highlights makers, small breweries and family-owned businesses that attract tourism to the state. Wild Cherry Spoon Co., of Rock Island, crafts handmade kitchenware and lifestyle products. It'll be featured in Illinois tourism marketing.
Run by artisan Tim McGuire, and his wife Molly, the Rock Island store, at 1700 2nd Ave., also carries a variety of culinary and home goods.
"The Illinois Made program drives visitors to all regions of Illinois by promoting authentic, locally-loved experiences throughout the state," said Jan Kemmerling, acting director of the Illinois Office of Tourism, in a news release. "The program aims to increase both visitor spending and tax revenue for communities statewide."
Launched in 2016, there now are 147 makers in the Illinois Made program.
