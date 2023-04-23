NextHome QC Realty office, at 1202 2nd Ave. in Rapids City, will hold a grand opening on Tuesday, April 25.
Mingle with agents from 1 to 5 p.m., then pick up your raffle ticket and head to GiLanella's Pizza, down the street at 2024 2nd Ave. for food and entertainment from 5 to 9 p.m. The raffle drawing will be at 6:30 p.m. You need to be present to register but do not need to be present to win. Grand prize is a 55-inch flat screen television.
Sponsors for prizes — including $100 gift cards, two rounds of golf, Bluetooth speakers, personalized canvas print, gift baskets and coffee — are Byron Hills Golf Course, Fairway Mortgage, IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, Two River Lawn & Landscape, Pulse 84 Coffee, Girard Graphics & Design, Caliber Mortgage, Home Warranty and more.