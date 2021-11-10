BIZ BYTES: Grand opening set for Quad Cities Liquidation

Development Association of Rock Island (DARI), along with the city of Rock Island, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, to celebrate the grand opening of Quad Cities Liquidation, 2626 7th Ave., Rock Island.
Mayor Mike Thoms will preside.
Quad Cities Liquidation, LLC, is a retail store that sells overstock merchandise and customer returns from major retailers. Prices are at least 50% off regular retail value. Merchandise changes all the time.
The first 50 people in the door Friday and Saturday will receive a coupon for 10-50% off their purchase. Cookies and cider will also be served.
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.