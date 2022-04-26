BiZ BYTES: Grant artifacts coming up for auction

April 27 marks the 200th anniversary of Ulysses S. Grant’s birthday, Civil War general and the 18th President of the United States.

In its May Premier Firearms Auction (May 13-15), Rock Island Auction Company will auction Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s Remington New Model Army Revolvers. Grant’s historic presentation engraved Remington New Model Army revolvers are considered a “Holy Grail” for Civil War collectors and are expected to bring between $1 million to $3 million.

In addition to Ulysses S. Grant's Remington Army Revolvers, the auction will showcase fine antiques to modern classics, including Winchester Model 1873 1 of 100, Custer battle Pick-up Colt SAA, Colt Paterson Model 1839 revolving shotgun, and more. View the full catalog of items.

