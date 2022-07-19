 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Group O listed as one of the '50 Most Powerful Hispanic Businesses' in Illinois

Negocios Now, a national award-winning publication focused on Hispanic business, has included Group O in its annual list of 50 Most Powerful Hispanic Businesses in its recent edition of “Who’s Who in Hispanic Business.” The list consists of top Hispanic-owned businesses making a clear difference in the country.

Principal owner Gregg Ontiveros was recognized for turning Group O from a $50 million business in 1999 into the $900 million-plus diversified services firm it is today.

Throughout his career, Ontiveros has mentored Hispanic and other minority and non-minority business owners and entrepreneurs.

“It is an honor to be included among so many other accomplished businesses,” Ontiveros said of Group O being named to the list. “As a business process outsourcer, Group O is an extension of our clients’ brands, and this recognition further strengthens our ongoing commitment to their success.”

