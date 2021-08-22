BIZ BYTES: Group O picked to join Apple team program on environment

Group O announced Tuesday that it has been selected to join the Apple Impact Accelerator, a new program for minority-owned businesses that are creating environmental solutions focused on climate change, resource conservation and smarter chemistry. Group O is one of 15 businesses selected for Apple’s first Impact Accelerator cohort.
“Like Apple, Group O recognizes the importance of environmental sustainability and advancing equality and economic prosperity,” Group O CEO Gregg Ontiveros said in a news release. “We continuously work toward reducing our carbon footprint and that of our many business partners through waste reduction efforts, efficiency programs, automation and technology. This provides us the opportunity to expand into new markets and in turn, create more jobs for people of color.”
Founded in 1974 as a small Midwest packaging distributor, Group O has grown into one of the largest Latino-owned businesses in the United States. As an end-to-end business process outsourcer serving some of the world’s largest brands, Group O specializes in integrated supply-chain solutions designed to optimize operations while reducing waste. They are committed to environmental stewardship through several programs and policies that reduce not only their own carbon footprint, but that of their clients. As a certified MBE, Group O is dedicated to building a diverse workforce in addition to working with and mentoring other minority-owned businesses and suppliers.
As part of the three-month Impact Accelerator program, Group O will participate in courses, live sessions, and one-on-one meetings with Apple team members to identify opportunities to align with Apple’s environmental goals. With ongoing mentorship from Apple and an expanding Impact Accelerator network, Group O will have access to continuous growth and networking opportunities with alumni companies that share a commitment to the environment.
“We are thrilled to welcome our first Impact Accelerator class and look forward to seeing how these innovative businesses will expand their work to protect the planet and our communities,” Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, said in the news release. “On our journey to our 2030 carbon neutral goal for our supply chain and products, we’re determined to help create a greener and more equitable future for all people. The businesses we’re partnering with today are poised to become tomorrow’s diverse and innovative industry leaders, creating ripples of change to help communities everywhere adapt to the urgent challenges posed by climate change.”
Apple has committed to be carbon neutral for its entire business and supply chain by 2030 and is already carbon neutral for its corporate operations. The Impact Accelerator was announced last year as part of Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, focused on addressing education, economic equality, and criminal justice reform. For more information, visit https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2021/08/apple-selects-15-black-and-brown-owned-businesses-for-impact-accelerator/
Dohrn Transfer gives $50K to the RI Library/YMCA facility
Dohrn Transfer announced a gift of $50,000 Tuesday to help the Two Rivers YMCA and the Rock Island Public Library convert the former Tri-City Jewish Center in Rock Island.
“We are excited for the opportunity to help the YMCA and Library use the former Tri-City Jewish Center to give kids in our community a much needed, accessible health and wellness facility. This center will have a positive impact on many generations of the people right in our community and we are proud to be a part of it,” Heather Dohrn, VP of Sales and Marketing for Dohrn Transfer, said in a news release.
Focusing on area youth, the Library/YMCA facility will have a gymnasium for health and exercise activities along with a kitchen to support the Nourish food program. In addition to reading materials, the library will also have JobNow online career preparation and skill development services for young adults.
“Rock Island has always been home to our company. We have over 400 employees in the Quad Cities,” Dohrn said. “Personal Touch is one of our core values and that means that we want to support our community. Not only have we committed to the Library/YMCA project financially, but we also look forward to volunteer opportunities in which our employees can participate.”
Andover renovation projects receive grants From MidAmerican Energy
Renovation projects for two of Andover, Illinois’, historic sites received a boost on Thursday from MidAmerican Energy. Checks were presented to the Village of Andover and the Andover Historical Society by Ben Keith, Manager, Electric Operations for Iowa QC, MidAmerican Energy. The funds will benefit the ongoing renovations to the 161-year-old bandstand at the Andover Lake Park and the Andover Historical Museum.
The goal for the bandstand is to improve it structurally, visually and to be in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The total estimated cost of $65,000 for this project includes repairing and painting all structure wood; new ceiling and roof; epoxy floor; concrete performance platform in front (east side); new electric wiring/breakers; LED lighting; pole lights at each end of platform; and sidewalk around the entire structure, including a ramp in the back. The project has been started with volunteer labor.
The total estimated cost of $45,000 for renovations at the Andover Historical Museum includes: installing new windows, which was completed in 2020; upgrading electrical system to 200 amps, which is currently in the process of being completed; installing a new furnace and air conditioning system; and insulating the attic.
When Andover's first two-story school was built in 1860, a bandstand was constructed just north of the school on the west side of the colony square, which in the 1920s and 1930s was developed into the Andover Lake Park.
The Andover Historical Museum was built in 1861 as a private residence. It also served as a temporary haven for Swedish immigrants in the early settlement of Andover. After purchasing the building in 1967, the historical society members worked night and day to ready the building for its formal opening in 1968.
Illinois American Water announces Firefighter Grant Program
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Illinois American Water is accepting applications for its 2021 Firefighter Grant Program. Through this program, the company provides financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations in its service areas.
According to Justin Ladner, president of Illinois American Water, the Firefighter Grant Program provides another opportunity to support public safety.
“Our team of professionals deliver the water used to combat fires, but firefighters need additional support to help protect homes and businesses," Ladner said in a news release. "Through this program we are able to help our local heroes purchase tools, equipment, training materials and more. We are proud to contribute to their efforts.”
Since 2010, Illinois American Water has awarded over $668,000 for over 680 grants to Illinois fire departments. Fire departments-districts are eligible for one grant per year. Uniformed professional and volunteer fire departments serving Illinois American Water’s service territory are eligible for a grant of up to $1,000.
Fire departments within Illinois American Water’s service area should send a letter of application by no later than Sept. 7, with the following information:
- Description of the organization(s) seeking support.
- Overview of specific project to be funded and grant amount requested.
- Community problem/challenges that the project will address.
- Timeframe for implementation of project.
- Summary of other sources being approached for support of the project.
- Project budget
Applications can be emailed to Katie Fidler, external affairs specialist, at katie.fidler@amwater.com.
Per Mar named Five-Diamond certified
Per Mar Security Services has received the “Five Diamond Certification” from The Monitoring Association (TMA). Five Diamond Certification is granted to monitoring centers that meet the following five points of excellence:
- Commitment to ongoing job-related education and testing by having 100% of its monitoring center operators certified using the TMA online training series on industry best practices.
- Commitment to random inspections and quality criteria standards by a nationally recognized testing laboratory such as FM Approvals, Intertek/ETL and UL.
- Commitment to raising the industry standards through TMA membership and participation in its activities.
- Commitment to reducing false dispatches.
- Commitment to the highest levels of customer service.
“I am proud of the team for once again achieving the Five Diamond certification,” Chris Edwards, president of electronic security, said in a news release. “We have invested significant resources in protecting our customers, including creating a fully redundant multi-site monitoring operation. Serving our customers is what we do, and being recognized as being in the top 10% of all centers in the country is a fantastic achievement.”
There are approximately 2,700 monitoring centers in the United States that communicate and interact with police, fire and emergency services agencies. Of this group, fewer than 200 monitoring centers have achieved the Five Diamond designation.
Hills & Dales names new CEO
The Board of Directors of Hills & Dales announced earlier this summer that Jack Mescher is the new chief executive officer, succeeding Marilyn Althoff, who retired on July 2. Mescher has served as government relations and assistant director with Hills & Dales since March 2020.
Althoff began her career with Hills & Dales in 1989 and served in numerous supervisory and leadership roles before taking the helm as CEO in 2004.
Mescher has been involved with Hills & Dales in various ways over the past eight years, starting his career as a Direct Support Professional and has also served as a legislative advocate and Hills & Dales board member. Mescher is originally from Dyersville, Iowa, and holds degrees from Loras College.
“We are excited about Jack’s passion for the residents, clients, and families supported by Hills & Dales, and have every confidence in his ability to lead this next chapter of our organization,” Brian Kane, Hills & Dales board president.
Founded in 1973, Hills & Dales is a Dubuque-based nonprofit that also serves in the Quad-Cities. It is dedicated to building meaningful lives for individuals with disabilities by offering services that support the whole person and enhance community inclusion. To learn more, call 563-556-7878 or visit www.hillsdales.org.