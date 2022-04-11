BIZ BYTES: Grow Clinton selects Sokolovich to serve as president and CEO

CLINTON — Grow Clinton, a nonprofit organization, has selected Andy Sokolovich to serve as president and CEO.

Sokolovich lives in Clinton with his wife and three children and has been with the Clinton Regional Development Corporation since 2016, most recently serving as the vice president of economic development.

Grow Clinton was established following the March 31 merger of the Clinton Regional Development Corporation and the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce. The mission of Grow Clinton is to promote business growth, build community and advocate for the sustainable economic success of the Greater Clinton Region.

As president and CEO, Sokolovich will oversee tourism, economic and community development operations.

As vice president of the Clinton Regional Development Corporation, Sokolovich worked with local businesses, specifically manufacturers, to support expansions resulting in over $500 million of new capital investment into the region.

The Grow Clinton office is located at 721 S. 2nd St. in Clinton, phone number 563-242-5702.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0