GENESEO — The board of Hammond-Henry Hospital recently named seasoned hospital leader David A. Shannon as interim chief executive officer.

He is a hospital executive with QHR Health, which provides Hammond-Henry Hospital with hospital operations consulting services.

“Dave brings us three decades of hospital CEO and CFO expertise, which will help us continue to strengthen our commitment to the sustained well-being of our patients, families and communities,” board chair Ann DeSmith said in a news release.

Shannon has served in interim and long-term executive positions with hospitals across the country, most recently serving as president and CEO for five years at Three Rivers Health in Michigan.

In November 2022, HHH was named one of the top 10% of all critical access hospitals in the country, gaining the title of a high-achieving HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) hospital. Additionally, HHH holds a five-star quality rating for patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and was recently recognized by the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network for its ongoing commitment to exceptional quality of care.

Shannon replaces Mark Kuhn, who, according to the news release, left by mutual agreement.