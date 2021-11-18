BIZ BYTES: HAVlife Foundation announces 2022 Board of Directors

HAVlife Foundation elected its new Board of Directors for 2022 at its annual meeting in October.
Two new members — Steve Ducey, chief experience officer at R.I.A. Federal Credit Union, and KWQC TV6 Vice President and General Manager Sue Ramsett — were welcomed.
The HAVlife Foundation seeks to eliminate lost potential in today’s youth through sponsoring student participation scholarships in the areas of music, arts and athletic programs. Since being formed in 2007, the HAVlife Foundation has impacted over 13,000 local youth by providing participation scholarships with the help of community supporters and the HAVlife™ volunteers.
The organization’s next event will be the Martini Shake Off presented by IMEG Corp. from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 17, 2022, at the RiverCenter in Davenport.
The 2022 HAVlife Foundation Board of Directors are Clemens A. (Cal) Werner, chair; Dale Zude, vice chair; John DeDoncker, secretary; Mike Vondran, founder. Other directors are Gene Krueger, Ross Murty, Heidi Parkhurts, Dave Parotchetti, Bruce Potts, Mike Thoms, Paul VanDuyne, Christine Van Vooren and Baron Vondran. Directors emeritus are Dave Bender, Robert Lundin and Marshall Porter.