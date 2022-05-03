BIZ BYTES: Health care interviews set for May 11 in Geneseo

The Home Care Division of the Henry & Stark County Health Departments will hold a special home care assistant hiring/open interview event from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, in Geneseo at the Geneseo Public Library, 805 N. Chicago St.

“If you are someone who has a passion for helping others, this job fair is something you should attend," Heather Haga said in a news release. She is a human resources specialist with the Henry and Stark County Health Departments’ Home Services Division. "We are looking for caring individuals to work in assisting the elderly and disabled in their homes with meal preparation; housekeeping; laundry; personal care; shopping; and errands.”