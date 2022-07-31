BIZ BYTES: Heartland Express, Inc. reports record results for the second quarter of 2022

Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD) announced Monday its financial results for the second quarter.

"Our operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, delivered all-time company records in total assets and stockholders' equity," Heartland Express Chief Executive Officer Mike Gerdin said in a news release. "In addition, we completed the acquisition of Smith Transport on May 31, 2022, a well-run company built on a foundation of safe and professional drivers that further expands our family of operating brands."

"Freight demand in the second quarter of 2022 softened sequentially to the first quarter of 2022. While the current levels are down compared against the unprecedented levels experienced in the later months of 2021, we continue to have significantly more opportunities to haul freight than we are able to cover with our existing fleet and available drivers.”

For the second quarter, Heartland reported net Income of $76.9 million, basic earnings per share of $0.97, operating income of $105.1 million, operating ratio of 44.1% and 78.9% Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Ratio(1), total assets of $1.1 billion, operating revenue of $187.8 million, stockholders' equity of $817.9 million and cash balance of $171.9 million.