BIZ BYTES: Hiring Fair Thursday for high schoolers

Andry named Ascentra president, CEO

Ascentra Credit Union’s Board of Directors announced recently that Linda Andry has been named the new president and CEO of the credit union. She had served as interim CEO since June 2020.

“Linda has given more than 15 years to the credit union as executive vice president and chief financial officer," Larry Ridenour, Ascentra Board chairman, said in a news release. "Her institutional knowledge, experience and leadership of the credit union during the illness and passing of former CEO Dale Owen is recognized by the Board of Directors in her appointment to president and CEO. It takes a strong person to manage through a pandemic, a large upgrade of a digital platform and support and comfort a staff of 150 through the illness and loss of a dear friend and leader. Linda will bring great support and leadership to Ascentra staff and the Ascentra membership. She is devoted to Ascentra and the credit union movement, wanting to protect financial choice for consumers in our communities. We are very excited about the future of Ascentra with Linda leading our credit union.”