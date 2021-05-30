BIZ BYTES: Hiring Fair Thursday for high schoolers

The Quad Cities Chamber and IowaWORKS have partnered with local school districts and will hold a QCA Hiring Fair for 10th- to 12th-grade students from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
Whether students are looking for a summer job or a future career, the QCA Hiring Fair offers a resource for them to begin their search. Representatives from more than 30 companies will offer opportunities in a variety of career areas. Students can find full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs to fit their skill sets. Employers will offer interviews and job offers on-site.
“The Chamber is excited to partner with IowaWORKS and local school districts to coordinate and host a hiring fair,” Michael Oberhaus, vice president of finance and administration for the Quad Cities Chamber, said in a news release. “The hiring fair is a wonderful opportunity for job seekers, particularly high school students, to seek employment. It is also beneficial to area employers in need of workers. Some employers will be prepared to offer jobs on the spot. Employers will include manufacturers, logistics, health care, retail, local governments and restaurants.”
Students are advised to be prepared to be interviewed. They should dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes. Davenport Schools students who attend will be excused from their buildings during the event.
Masks are recommended.
For more information on the event, contact Mike Oberhaus at Quad Cities Chamber at 563-823-2671 or moberhaus@quadcitieschamber.com.
Fareway helps families with neuromuscular diseases
Fareway in Davenport, 1635 W. 53rd St., raised $4,402 through its March Round Up program for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, making it among the top five stores across all Fareway locations.
Fareway presented a check to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. Overall, Fareway Stores, Inc. raised $241,549 for MDA during their spring campaign.
Fareway Stores, Inc has partnered with MDA since 1992 in order to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. From Feb. 22 to March 17, Fareway Stores, Inc. locations participated in the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day fundraising program in which associates ask guests to round up their total at checkout for MDA.
Funds raised through 2021 Shamrocks Round Up Campaign support ground-breaking research and care, including the MDA Care Center at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
They also help give more than send kids ages 8-17 the opportunity to experience MDA Summer Camp, providing them with lifelong skills, friendships, confidence and independence at no cost to their families.
Andry named Ascentra president, CEO
Ascentra Credit Union’s Board of Directors announced recently that Linda Andry has been named the new president and CEO of the credit union. She had served as interim CEO since June 2020.
“Linda has given more than 15 years to the credit union as executive vice president and chief financial officer," Larry Ridenour, Ascentra Board chairman, said in a news release. "Her institutional knowledge, experience and leadership of the credit union during the illness and passing of former CEO Dale Owen is recognized by the Board of Directors in her appointment to president and CEO. It takes a strong person to manage through a pandemic, a large upgrade of a digital platform and support and comfort a staff of 150 through the illness and loss of a dear friend and leader. Linda will bring great support and leadership to Ascentra staff and the Ascentra membership. She is devoted to Ascentra and the credit union movement, wanting to protect financial choice for consumers in our communities. We are very excited about the future of Ascentra with Linda leading our credit union.”
Andry has more than 30 years of experience since starting her career as a teller for the former First National Bank of Moline on City Line Plaza. During her tenure at the bank she also worked as an internal auditor and a senior financial accountant until the bank merged with Bank One. At that point, she transitioned to the insurance industry as a senior accountant for Bituminous Insurance (now BITCO) before joining the credit union in December 2005, serving as EVP and chief financial officer until her appointment as Interim CEO in June 2020.
Andry earned her Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Illinois University in 1993 and received her CPA designation in 1995.
“Ascentra Credit Union is more than just a provider of financial services, we are an organization that cares about the financial well-being of our members and the communities we serve,” said Andry. “We are a people helping people local financial institution where our member-owners are the focus of everything we do. I look forward to serving the members of Ascentra as CEO with our ongoing commitment to listening, caring, and doing what’s right.”
D.O.G. & Friends comes to Milan
D.O.G. & Friends LLC held a ribbon-cutting on May in Milan.
D.O.G. & Friends is a cage free, doggy day care, overnight boarding and grooming facility.
Tonya Wolf and Ruth Allison originally had opened their new business on March 1, 2019 in Moline and now are opening at their new location in Milan. They have used SCORE for advice on getting up and started. Though they have had many challenges since opening, they are excited and happy to be in Milan.
“Dogs are our passion. We wanted to provide a less stressful, home like setting for the care of your pet.” Wolf said in a news relese.
They are located at 527 10th Ave. W in Milan. The hours of operation are 7 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. They are closed at noon for lunch and feeding.
West Liberty Foods unveil Customer Innovation Center
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — West Liberty-based West Liberty Foods recently unveiled its new Customer Innovation Center, located at its Bolingbrook, Ill., facility.
The dedicated, nearly 7,000-square-foot facility was specifically designed to enable strategic customer collaboration and innovation. The space features development kitchens and areas designed for product showings, innovation and concept development, and customer planning and brainstorming meetings.
“In the midst of the food industry’s rejuvenation post-Pandemic, this was the perfect time for West Liberty Foods to create a dedicated space for our Sales Team and customers,” Brandon Achen, president, said in a news release. “We look forward to telling our story and demonstrating our commitment to partnerships in this innovative space.”
While celebrating 25 years in business, West Liberty Foods also unveiled a new logo.
“Our new logo was created with our farmer-owned heritage and commitment to sustainability in mind,” said Achen. “Our story is one of perseverance and success, and our new look will carry us into the future as the modern, technologically-advanced business that we are known to be throughout the food industry and beyond.”
West Liberty Foods will hold 25th anniversary celebrations at each of their facilities in the coming months. For more information on the company, visit wlfoods.com.