BIZ BYTES: Hispanic Chamber hosts small business roundtable

The Hispanic Chamber will host a Small Business Roundtable event with Jo Eckert, branch manager, U.S. Small Business Administration at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 14. This event will primarily focus on small businesses, the struggles they face and how the SBA can help.
The small business roundtable event will be held at the LULAC Club Davenport, 4224 Ricker Hill Road, Davenport. Admittance for the event is free and open to the public; registration is encouraged. All small business owners are welcome to attend.