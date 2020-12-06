BIZ BYTES: Hispanic Chamber promotes new executive director

The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has promoted Janessa Calderon as its new executive director, effective Dec. 1.
She is the youngest Latina to lead the Hispanic Chamber. She succeeds Zenaida Landeros, the first Latina executive director who resigned this past spring.
Calderon has served several leadership roles for the Hispanic Chamber since 2018, beginning as the programs and events manager and growing into the membership engagement coordinator. As executive director, one of her priorities is to be the hub of resources for any level of the chambers business members. Calderon will help businesses market to the growing Latino community and beyond.
“In this role, I can carry out the chambers mission for our community and the business leaders that thrive in it," she said. "I can now better help small business owners by creating online events for the problems they need solvedd. In this role I can be the point of contact for our corporate members and show them how they can make a difference in our community and in return help them build long lasting partnerships,” Calderon said.
Calderon is a lifelong resident to the Midwest and graduated from the St. Ambrose University College of Business from their Master of Organizational Leadership program in 2019.
The Greater Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit, membership-driven organization that includes businesses, non-for-profit organizations, educational institutions and individuals of any background in the greater Quad Cities region within its membership.
Fareway, Marines help children in need
BOONE — Fareway Stores, Inc. is partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps on their 2020 Toys for Tots campaign. The program provides toys to less-fortunate children during the holiday season. Stores are conducting a round-up at the register, where customers can round up to the next whole dollar on their grocery purchase. In addition, stores will be collecting new, unwrapped toys at all 124 locations now through Thursday, Dec. 24.
“We are proud to continue the tradition of Toys for Tots in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps,” Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer said in a news release. “Our customers always go above and beyond to donate both unwrapped toys and monetary proceeds, and their help this holiday season will provide during what has been a difficult year for many children and their families.”
In 2019, the U.S. Marine Corps reported that campaign proceeds topped more than $233,450 and 6,735 toys were collected, making it one of the biggest campaigns in the country, according to Toys for Tots Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Hy-Vee launches premium membership
WEST DES MOINES — Hy-Vee, Inc. has launched its new Hy-Vee Plus premium membership, which offers customers added savings and exclusive benefits and services across all areas of the store, both in-store and online. The cost of the program is $99 a year.
The Hy-Vee Plus premium membership will offer exclusive benefits such as select monthly offers and coupons; free Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery delivery (a $9.95 per order savings); free Hy-Vee Aisles Online two-hour express pick-up (a $9.95 per order savings); a personal concierge service; and more.
Customers currently enrolled in the existing $99 Hy-Vee Aisles Online membership program, which offers customers free grocery delivery, will automatically be upgraded to a Hy-Vee Plus premium membership at no additional cost.
In addition, those who currently use the Hy-Vee Aisles Online service and do not have a Hy-Vee Plus membership can continue using the service as usual. This program does not change any of the service offerings or fees.
“After listening to the evolving needs of our customers, we designed our Hy-Vee Plus premium membership,” Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president, said in a news release. “This membership is unlike any other program in the industry and blends our greatest services — both in-store and online — into an affordable experience that brings incredible value to our customers. Our membership offers additional savings on top of our already popular Fuel Saver + Perks program.”
Customers can sign up to become a Hy-Vee Plus premium members at their local Hy-Vee or by visiting www.hy-vee.com/plus. To become a member, customers must have an active Hy-Vee account. Customers can sign up for a free Hy-Vee account at www.hy-vee.com.
Hy-Vee Plus premium membership gift cards will also be available to purchase at all Hy-Vee locations for customers who wish to give the gift of a Hy-Vee Plus premium membership to a loved one this holiday season.
Casey's is offering holiday celebrations
Casey’s will celebrate the holiday season with “24 Days of Casey’s.”
Each day through Dec. 24, Casey’s will reveal a surprise offer for its Rewards members, such as free snacks, BOGO deals, bonus points and other special items. Every guest who participates in 24 Days of Casey’s will be entered to win a $500 cash prize to help them celebrate the holidays.
In stores, guests will be welcomed by the smell of seasonal coffee flavors and fresh bakery items. Also, for the entire month of December, two large single-topping pizzas are only $8.99 each.
In line with its Here for Good mission, Casey’s is kicking off its “Slice of Joy” initiative this December. Casey’s will donate pizza to those experiencing a challenging holiday season in the Quad-Cities, such as older adults, postal workers, and health care professionals.
Housing prices continue upward trend
Five-year home appreciation in the region was between 13.62% and 19.86% with all of the regional Metropolitan Statistical Areas experiencing positive gains.
In the past year, home prices increased: 2.07% in the Quad-Cities, +4.10% in Dubuque, +1.53% in Iowa City and +3.05% in Cedar Rapids.
This compares to other cities: Des Moines
On a national level, “house prices recorded their strongest quarterly gain in the history of the FHFA HPI purchase-only series in the third quarter of 2020," Dr. Lynn Fisher, deputy director of the division of research and statistics at FHFA, said in a news release. “Monthly data indicate that prices continued to accelerate during the quarter ... as demand continues to outpace the supply of homes available for sale."
Alliant Energy increases renewable energy
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Iowa Utilities Board has verified that more than 26.5% of the electricity Alliant Energy’s Iowa customers used in 2019 was generated by renewable resources, up from 9.9% in 2018.
The percentage is expected to keep growing as wind farms that came online this year are added to next year’s count and as new solar farms start generating cost-effective, clean energy by the end of 2023.
“We continue to focus on providing customers with affordable, reliable and sustainable energy,” Terry Kouba, President of Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company, said in a news release. “With more than double-digit growth in renewable generation, this achievement shows we are moving in the right direction. Our Clean Energy Blueprint will only accelerate our use of renewables, which benefits the environment and our customers.”
Loans up, income down at Iowa banks
JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Iowa banking industry continues to demonstrate resilience despite continued economic challenges and uncertainty, as shown by third quarter results that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. released Tuesday.
“The performance of Iowa banks rises and falls with the economic health of the communities we serve. Like our small-business customers, Iowa banks have shown resilience despite the pandemic-induced challenges and uncertainty we’ve all experienced,” John Sorensen, president and CEO of the Iowa Bankers Association, said in a news release. “With hopeful vaccine news of late, we look forward to supporting the economic renewal 2021 may bring.”
Iowa-chartered banks continued to support the state’s economy with $69.4 billion in active loans on their books as of Sept. 30, an increase of 9.1% from the prior year. Despite the pandemic-induced economic challenges, Iowa bank credit quality ratios recorded only modest increases. In the third quarter, net loan charge-offs were up slightly to 0.10%, compared with 0.08% last quarter. At 0.93%, the noncurrent percentage of total loans is up from the third quarter 2019 percentage of 0.73%.
Total deposits at Iowa banks were $84.6 billion at the end of third quarter this year, up 14.1% from the year prior when deposits totaled $74.2 billion.
Third quarter year-to-date net income for the Iowa banking industry was $836 million on Sept. 30 — down 5.3%, or $47 million, from the previous year’s third quarter. Return on assets, another indicator of overall bank performance, declined to 1.15% from 1.34% at the end of third quarter 2019. Iowa-chartered banks’ total assets amounted to $102.3 billion at the end of the third quarter.
