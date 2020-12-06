BIZ BYTES: Hispanic Chamber promotes new executive director

The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has promoted Janessa Calderon as its new executive director, effective Dec. 1.

She is the youngest Latina to lead the Hispanic Chamber. She succeeds Zenaida Landeros, the first Latina executive director who resigned this past spring.

Calderon has served several leadership roles for the Hispanic Chamber since 2018, beginning as the programs and events manager and growing into the membership engagement coordinator. As executive director, one of her priorities is to be the hub of resources for any level of the chambers business members. Calderon will help businesses market to the growing Latino community and beyond.

“In this role, I can carry out the chambers mission for our community and the business leaders that thrive in it," she said. "I can now better help small business owners by creating online events for the problems they need solvedd. In this role I can be the point of contact for our corporate members and show them how they can make a difference in our community and in return help them build long lasting partnerships,” Calderon said.

Calderon is a lifelong resident to the Midwest and graduated from the St. Ambrose University College of Business from their Master of Organizational Leadership program in 2019.