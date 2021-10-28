 Skip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Holmes Murphy Foundation Contributes $100K in Collective Impact to Local Nonprofits
BIZ BYTES: Holmes Murphy Foundation Contributes $100K in Collective Impact to Local Nonprofits

WAUKEE, Iowa — Holmes Murphy announced Wednesday $100,000 in philanthropic contributions to 29 nonprofit organizations, including Skyline Center in Davenport, through the Holmes Murphy Foundation Community Footprints Program.

“We believe in supporting organizations that are authentic and that will help us sustain a culture where every person is supported to reach their fullest ability,” said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy Chairman & CEO.

The Holmes Murphy Foundation Community Footprints Program allows employees to select 501(c)(3) or nonprofit organizations in their specific geographical locations that align with the Holmes Murphy Foundation giving pillars of Safety, Health, and Wellbeing; Youth Opportunities; Arts & Culture; and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

