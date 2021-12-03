BIZ BYTES: Honkamp Krueger acquires Nigl Accounting

Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., a top-100 CPA and business consulting firm in the U.S., acquired Nigl Accounting LLP, a local CPA firm located in Oshkosh, Wis. on Dec. 1.
Honkamp Krueger is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, and its additional locations include Davenport and Geneseo.
Greg Burbach, Honkamp Krueger’s CEO, states, “We’ve been serving clients in Wisconsin for over 20 years," Honkamp Krueger CEO Greg Burbach said. "Partnering with another established Wisconsin firm was a natural step in our firm’s growth."
Chuck Nigl, former partner of Nigl Accounting LLP, and now partner with HK, said, “Through our partnership with HK, our firm is now able to provide more breadth and depth to our clients, having over 40 different professional services and national resources to offer.”