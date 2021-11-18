BIZ BYTES: Hupy and Abraham, S.C. hires attorney Cindy Ekstam

MILWAUKEE — Hupy and Abraham, S.C. announced Tuesday that attorney Cindy Ekstam joined the firm’s Davenport office Monday, Nov.
Ekstam earned a Juris Doctorate degree from John Marshall Law School and studied business management at Augustana. Before accepting this role with Hupy and Abraham, Ekstam was a partner at Panek Ekstam LLC in the greater Chicago area. She also has experience as the former supervising partner at Parrillo Weiss LLC and as a former business analyst at Hewitt Associates.
Hupy and Abraham has 11 offices in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa, and it handles personal injury cases, including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death and pharmaceutical and medical device class actions.