BIZ BYTES: Hy-Vee adding retail security team to stores

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is introducing retail security teams to retail stores across its eight-state region, the company announced Wednesday.
The retail chain said the move is "part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the health and safety of both its customers and employees," according to a news release.
The security officers will be in Hy-Vee stores during operating hours.
The company said many of the officers come from a law enforcement background, and "are specially trained to defuse situations."
Their training was designed by Hy-Vee retail security leaders and law enforcement partners, according to the release.
Video footage released by the grocery chain show what the officers will look like. They wear black, police-style uniforms that identify them as Hy-Vee Security. Officers also appear to be carrying a badge, taser, body cameras, and a gun. A Hy-Vee spokesperson, however, did not immediately respond to a question Thursday about what, if any, weapons Hy-Vee security officers would be carrying.
“Hy-Vee has a strong history of doing anything for our customers, and these officers will be held to that same standard,” Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s president and chief operating officer, said.