Hy-Vee will host a Petals for Pedals event from July 17-30 in partnership with Variety — a children's charity — to give a bike to children in need.
One dozen roses will be sold at Hy-Vee stores for $10, with a portion of the proceeds going toward the fundraiser, according to a news release.
The children receiving the bikes may be underprivileged, at-risk, critically ill or live with special needs.
“These bikes will provide joy and entertainment through difficult times, and improve mobility and well being as well as foster healthy recreational hobbies. The benefits are truly endless,” said Executive Director for Variety Sheri McMichael in a news release.
Hy-Vee encourages customers to raise awareness of the event by using #Kabloom on social media.
Airport Authority Accounting Team earns Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 15th year
The Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County has earned its 15th Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting in a row.
This award is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting and was given by the Government Finance Officers Association.
“We are very proud of our accounting team, who has received this award annually, since 2005. This is a significant accomplishment to receive not only this year but for the past 15 years, annually,” said Quad City Airport Executive Director Benjamin Leischner in a news release.
Passenger statistics also showed the airport has logged another month of positive growth for enplanements, or boardings.
Royal Neighbors of America President and CEO spoke on leadership in Davenport
Royal Neighbors of America President and CEO Cynthia Tidwell spoke to RSM Davenport's STAR group, an employee network group that recognizes and supports women, on July 18.
The event was held at Radisson Quad City Plaza on Thursday, July 18, at noon, according to a news release.
Tidwell will discuss her journey as a leader and leadership journey and advice for success. Several other Royal Neighbors members who serve in leadership roles for the organization’s local volunteer and philanthropic efforts will join Tidwell at the event.
“Throughout my leadership journey, I have learned that sharing my experiences with others is a critical component to being a good leader,” Tidwell said in a news release. “From the top to the middle to the brand new employee — we can all learn from each other. So it’s my privilege to share my story with the women at RSM.”
-Kelsey Harrell