Quad-City and Clinton Hy-Vee dietitians Thursday donated more than $17,000 to the River Bend Foodbank.
The donation came from the proceeds of reusable bag sales from Hy-Vee's booth at this year's Women's Health and Lifestyle Fair in April, according to a news release. The money will help continue River Bend Foodbank's programs that are aimed at feeding children and families in the community.
River Bend Foodbank is the largest hunger relief organization in the area, distributing more than 13.4 million meals annually to 300 different food programs in 23 counties across eastern Iowa and western Illinois, according to its website.
TAG expands service line offerings
A Davenport-based marketing and communication services provider, TAG, is expanding its offerings with a public relations and public affairs practice.
In making the announcement last week, TAG CEO Mike Vondran said the new practice is in response to growing client recognition of the value of broader, coordinated customer outreach.
"Focus on new, breakthrough digital marketing tactics has ignited TAG's success and client growth in recent years," he said in a news release. "But, it also has distracted many TAG clients from more traditional, tried-and-true marketing activities. By offering a one-stop-shopping solution, our clients will now benefit from a more coordinated and highly effective marketing program."
The agency will provide services that include general interest media and trade press relations, government affairs and advocacy, guerrilla marketing and special events. Vondran said in the release the tactics aim to strengthen brand image when employed in conjunction with web-based and social media marketing.
TAG Senior Vice President Ken Croken, who joined the firm earlier this year, will lead the public relations and public affairs practice. Croken served as chief marketing officer at Genesis Health System and previously was the corporate communication lead for the marketing division of IBM Corporation in Washington, D.C., according to the release.
"While the marketing and sales landscape has changed dramatically over the past 25 years, one key principle has not," Croken said in the release. "Comprehensive and relentless brand management is critical to consumer preference and business success. New trends and shifting circumstances only underscore the imperative of a go-to-market strategy that employs all effective tactics, not just the most recent."
—Sarah Ritter