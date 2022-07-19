 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES

BIZ BYTES: Hy-Vee dietitians to host a series of events in July focused on providing simple summer meal solutions

Hy-Vee logo

Hy-Vee dietitians hosts July series of events  

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — During the month of July, Hy-Vee dietitians are hosting a series of programs and workshops focused on providing simple summer meal solutions to help families save time and money while following a healthy lifestyle.

For Healthy Habits Menu Program In July, Hy-Vee dietitians are leading a four-week Healthy Habits menu program for customers seeking to create a well-balanced, healthy eating plan with one-on-one support from a Hy-Vee dietitian. The program includes simple, dietitian-inspired recipes, grocery lists, balanced meal plans, snack ideas and one-on-one visits with a dietitian to track progress, ask questions and help stay motivated. Registration is required.

Every Wednesday in July from noon to 12:30 p.m., Hy-Vee dietitians will host free Wellness Wednesday virtual classes. Each class covers the latest trending topics in nutrition while also highlighting simple recipes and product recommendations. During July, class topics will include: Hiking Hydration with Liquid I.V.; What’s New in the Hy-Vee HealthMarket?; Summer Cool Down Desserts; and Navigating Protein Powders. 

