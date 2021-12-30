 Skip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Hy-Vee introduces retail security team to stores
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is introducing retail security teams to retail stores across its eight-state region, the company announced Wednesday.

It said the move is "part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the health and safety of both its customers and employees," according to a news release.

The security officers will be in Hy-Vee stores during operating hours.

The company said many of the officers come from a law enforcement background, and "are specially trained to defuse situations."

Their training was designed by Hy-Vee retail security leaders and law enforcement partners, according to the release

“Hy-Vee has a strong history of doing anything for our customers, and these officers will be held to that same standard,” Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s president and chief operating officer, said.

Officers are in several stores now, and more are completing training.

