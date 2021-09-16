 Skip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Hy-Vee is looking for the "Best of Local Brands"
BIZ BYTES: Hy-Vee is looking for the "Best of Local Brands"

Hy-Vee, Inc. is looking for a few good local brands.

The company's fourth “Best of Local Brands” summit is Nov. 3-5. It consists of 15- to 30-minute virtual presentations from selected suppliers.

For consideration, send submissions to www.rangeme.com/hyveelocalsummitq4 in the following categories of retail ready products: grocery, produce, deli, general merchandise, frozen, dairy, and health and beauty care.

Eighty-two new brands were selected from the first- and second-quarter summits combined and are available to Hy-Vee customers. Third-quarter summit brand selections take place this week.

