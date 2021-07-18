BIZ BYTES: Hy-Vee, national suppliers battle hunger

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee Inc. will again partner with Kellogg’s and Keurig Dr Pepper for the second year of its End Summer Hunger campaign. This year, Chobani has also joined the campaign that helps to provide meals to children and families in need through the Feeding America network of food banks. During the month of July, for every qualifying purchase made at a Hy-Vee grocery store, Kellogg’s, Keurig Dr Pepper, Chobani and Hy-Vee will help provide one meal to families in need this summer.

“COVID-19 has caused the number of people experiencing food insecurity to double in many areas across our eight-state region. Even as the pandemic wanes, the increase in those who are food insecure remains at an all-time high and will continue to be for quite some time,” Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications for Hy-Vee, said in a news release. “Hy-Vee, along with our partners, are proud to support Feeding America with this campaign to ensure families have access to meals no matter what time of year it is.”

During the school year, 22 million children have access to free or reduced-cost meals at school. But less than 4 million kids receive similar meals through USDA Summer Food Service Programs, leaving a gap of 18 million children who may not know where their meals will come from over the summer.