WEST DES MOINES, — Hy-Vee is offering several events in February to encourage individuals to keep moving forward with their health goals, including 1,000 free cholesterol screenings at more than 50 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. This test requires only a simple blood draw and is an important health practice that should be done regularly.

A cholesterol screening and can provide individuals with information about their overall health and help them take the appropriate actions to reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

The Hy-Vee dietitian team is also introducing a new, five-week weight management program customized to fit each individual’s lifestyle and goals. Hy-Vee dietitians will work one-on-one with individuals to create a personalized plan to help deliver long-lasting results.