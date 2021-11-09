BIZ BYTES: Illinois American Water employees thankful for opportunities to donate hours

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Though in-person volunteer opportunities have decreased, Illinois American Water employees have donated over 450 hours to Illinois organizations so far this year.
Over 220 volunteer hours were donated in September alone through the Company’s AmerICANs in Action Month of Service campaign. Through the program, teams volunteered and contributed to their communities through various activities.
This is the 10th year for American Water’s AmerICANs in Action Month of Service program.
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.