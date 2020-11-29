BIZ BYTES: Illinois Made Gift Guide features Lago's

CHICAGO — Lagomarcino’s in Moline made the list for the Illinois Office of Tourism's annual Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide, featuring one-of-a-kind products by small businesses around the state. All products featured in this year’s gift guide are available for online purchase, with some accommodating curbside pickup, as part of a broader effort by the state to encourage safe holiday shopping and support of small, local businesses as public health mitigations remain in effect.
“The businesses featured in this year’s Holiday Gift Guide are among the many Illinois businesses who are stepping up in new ways to pivot their operations to new online formats, putting great products and services within reach for new and existing customers, while protecting staff and their communities during this unprecedented time,” Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development Director Erin Guthrie said.
The guide describe's Lago's homemade confections — such as fudge, caramel and truffles, bark and hot fudge — and a link to its online store, https://lagomarcinos.com/shop.
A complete list of businesses can be found at https://www.enjoyillinois.com/illinois-made/2020-holiday-gift-guide
To learn more about the Illinois Made program and how to support small businesses around Illinois this year, visit EnjoyIllinois.com.
Minority business grants available
Mercado on Fifth is teaming up with IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union to administer some relief for the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible minority-owned businesses in the Illinois Quad-Cities may apply for up to $1,000 for equipment-related purchases, such as repairs to existing infrastructure, technology upgrades and personal protective equipment (PPE). Additionally, Spanish speakers may apply for a second grant that covers one free session with a Spanish-speaking accountant at Community CPA in Coralville/Iowa City. Businesses may apply for both grants. A total of $14,000 is available for businesses in this program, funded by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago to help develop, grow and/or rebuild small minority-owned businesses.
“We hope these funds will empower businesses to operate more efficiently while protecting the safety of their employees and customers,” Mercado President Maria Ontiveros said in a news release. “We’re grateful for partners like IHMVCU and Community CPA that share our core values and are able to help us offer this assistance at such a critical time for minority-owned businesses.”
To qualify for funding (and to ensure businesses are well-supported), applicants must have had at least one appointment with the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Western Illinois University–Quad Cities. Interested entrepreneurs and business owners may sign up to become a client on the SBDC’s website.
Equipment grant applications are available online (English and Spanish) and at IHMVCU in Rock Island, Moline, East Moline and Silvis. Spanish-only accounting services grant applications are also available online and at participating IHMVCU branches. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. Learn more about Mercado at MercadoOnFifth.org.
New Tech promotes Q-C
Visit Quad Cities, the region’s official destination marketing and management organization (DMMO), is expanding its digital platform to promote the Quad-Cities with new voice search technology that was activated on the site providing users with the convenience of searching the site through voice activation. The new site — VisitQuadCities.com — launched in May, features some of the newest technology and is ADA and GDPR compliant.
“We need to continually innovate and improve our customer service delivery through technology,” Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities, said in a news release. “Our platforms are evolving and VisitQuadCities.com is the clearinghouse for all things Q-C and our regional destination’s story. These enhancements and other innovations on the horizon will strengthen our brand.”
VisitQuadCities.com was built and designed by TAG in Davenport, and they built the new voice search technology using the Google Voice-to-text API.
In addition to new website technology, Visit Quad Cities has expanded on where you can find its new QC Current radio show that airs at 10 a.m. Saturdays on WOC 1420 AM. Now the weekly episodes of QC Current are available to stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon music and iHeart radio (coming soon).
Jack's Brake battles cancer
Gilda’s Club Quad Cities and Jack's Brake & Alignment met Tuesday at the River Drive clubhouse in Davenport to award a $1,000 donation made possible by the program Jack’s Brakes for Cancer.
Every October for the past eight years, Jack’s Brake & Alignment has taken 10% of all brake jobs and donated it to Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, which serves more than 1,000 members impacted by cancer across 13 counties in Illinois and Iowa.
“We’re always attentive to where we can make a difference within our community, and we felt that almost everyone has a connection to someone who has been affected by cancer," Terry Weipert, owner of Jack's Brake & Alignment, said in a news release. "Now more than ever, we need to come together and support one another as best we can.”
Martin Equipment earns women's honor
GOODFIELD, Ill. — Martin Equipment of Illinois, Inc., a multi-location John Deere dealership specializing in heavy construction and forestry equipment, has secured certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Great Lakes Women’s Business Council (GLWBC), a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
“The construction industry is heavily male dominated," DeLene Martin Bane, president, said in a news release, "and I am proud to be one of the few women businessowners. This certification allows us to be an approved woman-owned business for companies committed to supplier diversity.”
WBENC’s national standard of certification process includes an in-depth review of the business and onsite inspection.
Martin Equipment has nine locations across Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.
Midland Scientific opens Davenport building
Midland Scientific opened a new, expanded location on Nov. 20 in Davenport.
The building is completely solar-powered with a goal of producing 125% solar energy. Additionally, the building features “a variety of environmentally-conscious features, according to Midland Scientific’s sustainability coordinator, Alex Holida.
Midland Scientific, Inc. is a woman-owned, full line distributor of laboratory products.
GBR Riverdale acquires FMS
Start-up acquisition company GBR Riverdale of East Moline has completed the purchase of Fundamental Manufacturing Systems.
The sale, which closed Oct. 24, is the second acquisition for the company, founded by entrepreneur investor Michael Kelker.
“FMS has 10 years of experience working with tier 1 automotive suppliers solving technical challenges. Their boutique manufacturing focus and Midwestern roots are a great complement to GBR,” Kelker said in a news release.
Fundamental Manufacturing Systems, founded by Garvin Smith in 2010, is a technical consulting firm that brings advisers onsite into clients experiencing process and quality challenges in their manufacturing environments.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.