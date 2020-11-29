BIZ BYTES: Illinois Made Gift Guide features Lago's

To learn more about the Illinois Made program and how to support small businesses around Illinois this year, visit EnjoyIllinois.com.

Minority business grants available

Mercado on Fifth is teaming up with IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union to administer some relief for the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible minority-owned businesses in the Illinois Quad-Cities may apply for up to $1,000 for equipment-related purchases, such as repairs to existing infrastructure, technology upgrades and personal protective equipment (PPE). Additionally, Spanish speakers may apply for a second grant that covers one free session with a Spanish-speaking accountant at Community CPA in Coralville/Iowa City. Businesses may apply for both grants. A total of $14,000 is available for businesses in this program, funded by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago to help develop, grow and/or rebuild small minority-owned businesses.

“We hope these funds will empower businesses to operate more efficiently while protecting the safety of their employees and customers,” Mercado President Maria Ontiveros said in a news release. “We’re grateful for partners like IHMVCU and Community CPA that share our core values and are able to help us offer this assistance at such a critical time for minority-owned businesses.”