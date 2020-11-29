 Skip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Illinois Made Gift Guide features Lago's
BIZ BYTES

BIZ BYTES: Illinois Made Gift Guide features Lago's

“The businesses featured in this year’s Holiday Gift Guide are among the many Illinois businesses who are stepping up in new ways to pivot their operations to new online formats, putting great products and services within reach for new and existing customers, while protecting staff and their communities during this unprecedented time,” Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development Director Erin Guthrie said.

The guide describe's Lago's homemade confections — such as fudge, caramel and truffles, bark and hot fudge — and a link to its online store, https://lagomarcinos.com/shop.

A complete list of businesses can be found at https://www.enjoyillinois.com/illinois-made/2020-holiday-gift-guide

To learn more about the Illinois Made program and how to support small businesses around Illinois this year, visit EnjoyIllinois.com.

Minority business grants available

Mercado on Fifth is teaming up with IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union to administer some relief for the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible minority-owned businesses in the Illinois Quad-Cities may apply for up to $1,000 for equipment-related purchases, such as repairs to existing infrastructure, technology upgrades and personal protective equipment (PPE). Additionally, Spanish speakers may apply for a second grant that covers one free session with a Spanish-speaking accountant at Community CPA in Coralville/Iowa City. Businesses may apply for both grants. A total of $14,000 is available for businesses in this program, funded by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago to help develop, grow and/or rebuild small minority-owned businesses.

“We hope these funds will empower businesses to operate more efficiently while protecting the safety of their employees and customers,” Mercado President Maria Ontiveros said in a news release. “We’re grateful for partners like IHMVCU and Community CPA that share our core values and are able to help us offer this assistance at such a critical time for minority-owned businesses.”

To qualify for funding (and to ensure businesses are well-supported), applicants must have had at least one appointment with the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Western Illinois University–Quad Cities. Interested entrepreneurs and business owners may sign up to become a client on the SBDC’s website.

Equipment grant applications are available online (English and Spanish) and at IHMVCU in Rock Island, Moline, East Moline and Silvis. Spanish-only accounting services grant applications are also available online and at participating IHMVCU branches. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. Learn more about Mercado at MercadoOnFifth.org.

New Tech promotes  Q-C

Visit Quad Cities, the region’s official destination marketing and management organization (DMMO), is expanding its digital platform to promote the Quad-Cities with new voice search technology that was activated on the site providing users with the convenience of searching the site through voice activation. The new site — VisitQuadCities.com — launched in May, features some of the newest technology and is ADA and GDPR compliant.

“We need to continually innovate and improve our customer service delivery through technology,” Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities, said in a news release. “Our platforms are evolving and VisitQuadCities.com is the clearinghouse for all things Q-C and our regional destination’s story. These enhancements and other innovations on the horizon will strengthen our brand.”

VisitQuadCities.com was built and designed by TAG in Davenport, and they built the new voice search technology using the Google Voice-to-text API.

In addition to new website technology, Visit Quad Cities has expanded on where you can find its new QC Current radio show that airs at 10 a.m. Saturdays on WOC 1420 AM. Now the weekly episodes of QC Current are available to stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon music and iHeart radio (coming soon).

Jack's Brake battles cancer

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities and Jack's Brake & Alignment met Tuesday at the River Drive clubhouse in Davenport to award a $1,000 donation made possible by the program Jack’s Brakes for Cancer.

Every October for the past eight years, Jack’s Brake & Alignment has taken 10% of all brake jobs and donated it to Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, which serves more than 1,000 members impacted by cancer across 13 counties in Illinois and Iowa.

“We’re always attentive to where we can make a difference within our community, and we felt that almost everyone has a connection to someone who has been affected by cancer," Terry Weipert, owner of Jack's Brake & Alignment, said in a news release. "Now more than ever, we need to come together and support one another as best we can.”

Martin Equipment earns women's honor 

GOODFIELD, Ill. — Martin Equipment of Illinois, Inc., a multi-location John Deere dealership specializing in heavy construction and forestry equipment, has secured certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Great Lakes Women’s Business Council (GLWBC), a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

“The construction industry is heavily male dominated," DeLene Martin Bane, president, said in a news release, "and I am proud to be one of the few women businessowners. This certification allows us to be an approved woman-owned business for companies committed to supplier diversity.”

WBENC’s national standard of certification process includes an in-depth review of the business and onsite inspection.

Martin Equipment has nine locations across Iowa, Illinois and Missouri. 

Midland Scientific opens Davenport building

Midland Scientific opened a new, expanded location on Nov. 20 in Davenport.

The building is completely solar-powered with a goal of producing 125% solar energy. Additionally, the building features “a variety of environmentally-conscious features, according to Midland Scientific’s sustainability coordinator, Alex Holida.

Midland Scientific, Inc. is a woman-owned, full line distributor of laboratory products. 

GBR Riverdale acquires FMS

Start-up acquisition company GBR Riverdale of East Moline has completed the purchase of Fundamental Manufacturing Systems.

The sale, which closed Oct. 24, is the second acquisition for the company, founded by entrepreneur investor Michael Kelker.

“FMS has 10 years of experience working with tier 1 automotive suppliers solving technical challenges. Their boutique manufacturing focus and Midwestern roots are a great complement to GBR,” Kelker said in a news release.

Fundamental Manufacturing Systems, founded by Garvin Smith in 2010, is a technical consulting firm that brings advisers onsite into clients experiencing process and quality challenges in their manufacturing environments.

Illinois tourism

 Illinois Office of Tourism Releases Annual Holiday Gift Guide Featuring Online Shopping This Year

 

2020 Illinois Made Gift Guide features unique businesses from across the state offering online shopping and ordering options for consumers amid current COVID-19 restrictions

 

CHICAGO - The Illinois Office of Tourism today released its annual Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guidefeaturing one-of-a-kind products by small businesses around the state. All products featured in this year’s gift guide are available for online purchase, with some accommodating curbside pickup, as part of a broader effort by the State of Illinois to encourage safe holiday shopping and support of small, local businesses as public health mitigations remain in effect. Just in time for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, the Guide seeks to give shoppers new and original ideas for the 2020 holiday shopping season.

“All across the state, thousands of small businesses play an essential role in our communities as well as the economy. As the pandemic looms large this year, we are encouraging residents to consider supporting small and local in their holiday shopping plans,” said Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development (DCEO) Director Erin Guthrie. “The businesses featured in this year’s Holiday Gift Guide are among the many Illinois businesses who are stepping up in new ways to pivot their operations to new online formats, putting great products and services within reach for new and existing customers, while protecting staff and their communities during this unprecedented time.”

The 2020 Holiday Gift Guide features a wide range of businesses – including those producing everything from gourmet chocolates and handmade skin care products, to coffee and candles. This year’s gift guide features products from 19 businesses included as part of the Illinois Made program– an initiative that recognizes the contributions of iconic local businesses representing communities across the state. The Guide will provide shoppers a chance to experience the state through its small businesses, offering unique products found only in Illinois.

“Small businesses play a significant role in driving tourism to our Illinois communities and boosting the state’s economy,” said Karla Flannery, Deputy Director of the Illinois Office of Tourism. “This year’s Illinois Made Gift Guide is a helpful resource to support local small businesses during this challenging time. We hope shoppers will use the Guide to discover authentic products made right in their Illinois backyard, providing another reason to shop and visit in person when it is safe to do so.”

All businesses included in the Guide provide online shopping options, with some providing contact-free curbside pickup. With the latest public health guidance encouraging residents and visitors to stay home as much as possible, these offerings are critical for shoppers this holiday season.

2020 Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide

Asterisks indicate a new Illinois Made maker

Chicago & Surrounding Areas

●  Edgewater Candles in Chicago* - Seasonal candles including scents like Hot Cocoa and Crushed Peppermint ($14-24 each). Shop products onlinehere.

●  Scratch Goods in Chicago* - Handmade, food-grade facial care with products including a face mask kit ($40) and face oils (between $10-$35). Shop productshere.

●  Justice of the Pies in Chicago* - Support a unique woman-owned business by sending your loved ones mouthwatering pies right to their door. Popular flavors include Caramel Apple Crumble and Salted Caramel Peach Pie ($75 each). Order online here.

●  MASHALLAH in Chicago* - Minimalistic jewelry designed and handcrafted by a woman-operated team in Chicago with unique pieces like theCattleya Earring ($44) and theZodiac Collection necklaces ($50 each). Shop onlinehere.

●  Hearth & Hammer Generalin Batavia* - Literary-themed soy candles with scents like “The Scarlet Letter” ($18) and “First Edition” ($30), plus soaps, stationery and miscellaneous home goods. Shop all productshere.

 

●  Fire Dept. Coffee in Rockford* - Coffee made by a dedicated team of local firefighters, first responders and veterans. Ten percent of net proceeds are donated to help provide essential resources and assistance to first responders who have been injured on the job, mentally or physically, or who are facing other serious health challenges. ($12-20). Shop available productshere.

●  Lambs Farm in Libertyville - Lambs Farm is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people with developmental disabilities lead productive, happy lives. Sweet treats are available for online purchase including cookies, toffees, chocolate-covered pretzels, jams and more (prices vary $15-45). Shop onlinehere.

Central Illinois

●  Triple Dipple’s in Chillicothe* - Delicious and creamy personal-sized cheesecake with unexpected flavors including Sweet Tater Cheesecake and Turtle Cheesecake ($5 per personal cheesecake). Order onlinehere - not available for delivery.

●  thirty-thirty Coffee Co. in Peoria - Bring the taste of the coffeehouse home with flavors likeGoldilocks Espresso andNew Guatemala Kwaykan ($16 per twelve ounce bag). Shop products here.

●  Pease’s Fine Candy in Springfield - Sweet and savory treats from a fifth generation chocolate shop with theClassic Pease’s Collection Gift Basketincluding cheese and caramel popcorn, truffles, dark butter toffee crunch and more ($75). Shop online here.

●  Prairie Fire Glass in Monticello - Mesmerizing glass blown pieces like holiday ornaments and one-of-a-kind bowls handcrafted in-studio (prices start at $50). Shop all pieces here.

Northwest + Western Illinois

●  Galena Canning Co. in Galena - With old-fashioned jams, salsas, award-winning sauces and more - a special delivery from Galena Canning Co., located along Historic Main Street, is a flavorful way to kick off the holiday season. Shop available products here.

●  Eshelman Pottery in Elizabeth - Eshelman Pottery features contemporary, functional red stoneware utilizing glazed and unglazed surfaces for a visual and tactile contrast - perfect for all lovers of mid-century modern design. Cups and bowl sets range from $45-100. Shop products here.

●  Lagomarcino’s in Moline - Homemade fudge, caramel and truffle assortments from family-owned old-fashioned soda shop, Lagomarcino’s. Tasty seasonal items for the holidays also include Peppermint Bark ($26) and two jars of the confectionary’s famous hot fudge ($20). Order online here.

Southern Illinois & Shawnee Forest Country

●  Pomona Winery in Pomona* - Specializing in wines made from locally grown fruits other than grapes, Pomona Winery is an out-of-the-box gift for wine connoisseurs to sip on this season. Popular flavors for online purchase and delivery include “Once in a Blue Moon” blueberry dessert wine andJonathan - a semi-dry crisp wine made with Jonathan apples (approximately $15 per bottle). Shop all winehere.

●  C’s Bees Honey & More in Anna* - Honey products made with locally sourced Southern Illinois honey. Popular items includesalted honey caramels ($10),honey jam($6),honey soap($9),lotion bars ($6) and handmade beeswax candles ($13). Shop onlinehere.

●  The Chocolate Factory in Golconda* - Offering a wide variety of chocolates and sugar free items likesugar free almond bark,raisin clusters andterrapins ($20 each). Shop all productshere.

●  Warm N’ Cozy Quilting in Columbia - Find a cozy, new hobby while spending more time at home this season by making a quilt of your own with holiday-themed fabric (approximately $12 per yard). Shop onlinehere.

●  Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton - Specializing in wine for all seasons, order decadentdry reds andsemi-sweetwine made near the confluence of the Illinois and Mississippi rivers to enjoy at home this winter ($15-30 per bottle). Shop all wineshere.

Launched in 2016, the Illinois Made program promotes authentic travel experiences throughout the state and encourages visitors to discover hidden gems off-the-beaten path.

To download images of Illinois Made makers featured in the Illinois Office of Tourism’s 2020 Holiday Gift Guide click here.

To learn more about the Illinois Made program and how to support small businesses around Illinois this year, visit EnjoyIllinois.com.

