BIZ BYTES: IMEG Corp. continues to expand, recognized as Top 100 design firm

Once open, it will operate 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays will be reserved for those aged 12 to 18, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Illinois American Water honored for customer satisfaction

Illinois American Water recently was ranked highest in customer satisfaction among the large water utilities in the Midwest, according to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

It was also ranked first in the 2016 study, the first year of the study that measures satisfaction among residential customers of 90 water utilities that deliver water to at least 400,000 customers in six areas. Satisfaction is measured through 33 attributes in six factors.

“Everything we do centers around our customers and delivering exceptional service at a good value. This recognition is a testament to our team’s commitment and focus. We thank our customers for their feedback and for helping to recognize our team,” said Justin Ladner, President of Illinois American Water, in a news release.

Heartland Express declares quarterly dividend