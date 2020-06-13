BIZ BYTES: IMEG Corp. continues to expand, recognized as Top 100 design firm

A Quad-Cities engineering firm continues to expand.
IMEG Corp. announced last week that it had acquired Cardno’s structural engineering group with offices in Virginia and Texas.
Paul VanDuyne, IMEG’s president and chief executive officer, said Cardno will deepen IMEG’s bench of expertise in a news release announcing the acquisition.
“This enables us to now offer full engineering building design services in the Texas marketplace and positions IMEG for future growth,” he said.
All of the Cardno employees have been kept on by IMEG, and Bob Pronier, formerly of Cardno and now an IMEG Principal, will lead the three acquired offices in Houston, San Antonio and Reston, Va.
This comes weeks after IMEG Corp. was ranked among the Top 100 in Engineering News-Record’s 2020 Top 500 Design Firms list. It vaulted to number 84, a 20-position jump from 104 a year ago.
“To be among the top 100 in the country is a great accomplishment for our firm,” VanDuyne said in a news release.
“Our growth is a testament to the dedicated and excellent work of our staff, our firm’s culture and strategic expansion initiatives, and, above all, our valued clients across the U.S. who put their trust in us to meet their project needs and deliver quality engineering services and design.”
Deere & Co. elevates John Stone to new role
Deere & Company’s Board of Directors recently announced that John Stone was elected to be president of the company’s worldwide construction and forestry and power systems division. He will take over effective July 1.
He is succeeding James Field, who is being elevated to be a senior adviser in the office of the Chairman, also effective July 1. Field has been with Deere since 1994.
Stone had been senior vice president of Deere’s intelligent solutions group since 2016 and has been with the Moline-based manufacturer since 2002.
Local trampoline park expands in Quad-Cities with second location
Elevate Trampoline Park announced in recent days that its second area location at 4800 Elmore Ave. in Davenport will open soon.
Elevate currently operates a trampoline park in Milan, and its Davenport location will open near the beginning of July, and replace the former Altitude Trampoline Park.
The renovated 33,000-square-foot area will feature several offerings, such as a large trampoline court, dodgeball arena and a rock wall, among other options. Liz Wilson, owner of Elevate Trampoline Parks, said the Davenport location will complement the Milan park.
Once open, it will operate 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays will be reserved for those aged 12 to 18, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Illinois American Water honored for customer satisfaction
Illinois American Water recently was ranked highest in customer satisfaction among the large water utilities in the Midwest, according to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.
It was also ranked first in the 2016 study, the first year of the study that measures satisfaction among residential customers of 90 water utilities that deliver water to at least 400,000 customers in six areas. Satisfaction is measured through 33 attributes in six factors.
“Everything we do centers around our customers and delivering exceptional service at a good value. This recognition is a testament to our team’s commitment and focus. We thank our customers for their feedback and for helping to recognize our team,” said Justin Ladner, President of Illinois American Water, in a news release.
Heartland Express declares quarterly dividend
North Liberty-based Heartland Express Inc. announced June 9 that 2 cents per share dividend will be paid on July 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 19.
In a news release, the company estimated that about $1.6 million will be paid on Heartland’s 81.4 million shares of common stock. This is the sixty-eighth consecutive quarterly cash dividend.
Davenport Library to host video conference on financial planning
The Davenport Public Library will host a video conference on June 24 on financial planning.
In a news release, the library said Ray and Ryan from the Society of Financial Awareness will host the financial planning seminar at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, on Zoom. Those wanting to participate are required to register ahead of time, but the event is free and open to the public.
As of 1 p.m. June 12, 24 virtual seats remain open for the event. Information on that event can be found at https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/6706920 .
