Iowa American Water has reached the eight-year mark without an OSHA-recordable incident.
The Davenport company announced last week employees at the East River Station Treatment Facility have worked 2,920 days without having to report an incident to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to a news release.
"This is a true testament to the professional and safety-conscious team we have," Director of Operations Jim Runzer said. "They are committed not only to providing reliable, high-quality water service to our customers in the Iowa Quad-Cities. But (also follow) all safety regulations and procedures to keep themselves, their co-workers and our neighbors and community safe."
Employees are regularly trained with safety training programs featuring areas such as respiratory protection, confined spaces, machine guarding, first aid, CPR, hazard communication and more, according to the news release.
Hockenberry named JCEA director
Nicolas Hockenberry is the new economic development director for the Jackson County Economic Alliance, according to Maquoketa Mayor Don Schwenker.
Having served at JCEA for four years, Hockenberry is skilled in business attraction, retention, site assistance and community development, according to the news release.
He replaces David Heiar, who will continue to serve as JCEA senior adviser and community coach. The JCEA is a non-profit focused on improving the economic condition of Jackson County.
Ryan Companies welcomes David Wilson
Ryan Companies announced last week David Wilson will serve as vice president of development in the Davenport office.
Wilson brings more than 18 years of experience in leading multi-million dollar commercial real estate projects across the country, according to a news release. His responsibilities will include sourcing new development and construction opportunities in the Quad-Cities and across the Midwest.
Wilson previously served as vice president of Lockard Development and president of Lockard Commercial Realty. He currently serves as president of the CCIM Institute, according to the news release.