BIZ BYTES: Iowa American Water’s treatment facility team celebrates excellence in workplace safety

Iowa American Water employees reach 12-year safety milestone

Employees at Iowa American Water’s East River Station Treatment Facility in Davenport celebrated a safety milestone Friday. Production and water quality employees at the company’s East River Station Treatment Facility have worked 12 consecutive years, or 4,380 days, without experiencing any OSHA recordable incidents.

“This is a true testament to the professional and safety-conscious team we have,” Brad Nielsen, vice president, said. “Our East River Station team is committed not only to providing reliable, high-quality water service to our customers in the Iowa Quad-Cities but also to following all safety regulations and procedures to keep themselves, their co-workers and our neighbors and service communities safe.”