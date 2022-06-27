 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

BIZ BYTES: Iowa American Water’s treatment facility team celebrates excellence in workplace safety

  • 0

Iowa American Water employees reach 12-year safety milestone

Employees at Iowa American Water’s East River Station Treatment Facility in Davenport celebrated a safety milestone Friday. Production and water quality employees at the company’s East River Station Treatment Facility have worked 12 consecutive years, or 4,380 days, without experiencing any OSHA recordable incidents.

“This is a true testament to the professional and safety-conscious team we have,” Brad Nielsen, vice president, said. “Our East River Station team is committed not only to providing reliable, high-quality water service to our customers in the Iowa Quad-Cities but also to following all safety regulations and procedures to keep themselves, their co-workers and our neighbors and service communities safe.”

Iowa American Water conducts regular safety training for trenching and shoring, respiratory protection and confined spaces, machine guarding, personal protective

equipment, lockout tag out, first aid, CPR, hazard communication, work zone safety, slips, trips and falls and other related safety topics. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeypox: What we know about the virus as the WHO considers if the outbreak is an 'emergency'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News