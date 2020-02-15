BIZ BYTES: Iowa's best burger contest underway for 2020

Iowa’s Best Burger contest is back underway.
The contest began Feb. 10 and runs until March 10, allowing area residents to vote on their favorite burgers that are 100% real beef patties and served on a bun or bread product in the Hawkeye State. Oskaloosa’s Wood Iron Grille took home the top prize in 2019.
The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association sponsor the event, back for its 11th installment, that includes the current nomination process. After March 10, the list is narrowed to 10 restaurants as finalists, and secret judges visit those establishments, a news release said.
The 2020 winner will be announced on May 1 to kick-start May as beef month in Iowa. To vote or to find more details, interested parties can visit www.iabeef.org or can access an online nomination form by texting BEEF to 313131.
Bent River Brewery partnering with Abbey Station
Abbey Station recently announced that Bent River Brewery has become the Rock Island facility’s exclusive caterer, beating out other applicants for the role.
Joe Lemon, Abbey Station’s owner, said it ultimately came down to Bent River’s popularity, according to a news release.
“Recently we went there on a Wednesday night in the middle of the winter and it was packed for three hours. You can’t deny that level of success, and we know that their quality and affordability will translate well for our banquet guests at Abbey Station,” Lemon said.
The partnership also helps Bent River to continue growing as it has sought to boost its catering business in recent years.
Quad Cities Community Foundation adds 2 to board of directors
The Quad Cities Community Foundation recently added to new faces to its board of directors, a news release said.
Edna Denise Garrett, associate general counsel for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Janet Masamoto, founder and president of JTM Concepts, recently began their first three-year terms on the board. Jean Moran continues as board chair.
Garrett, of Bettendorf, works on compliance issues and advises staff on ethics, risk and tax compliance for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. She graduated from Duke University’s law school and serves on three other local boards, including the United Way of the Quad Cities.
Masamato, of Rock Island, is the president of JTM Concepts, a company she founded in 1994 that provides technical services for businesses and corporations. It has since added 3D application development to its services. She also serves on other area boards, including the advisory board of WQPT.
HNI Corporation announces dividend
HNI Corporation, parent company of Muscatine office and furniture manufacturer Allsteel, recently declared a quarterly dividend of 30.5 cents per share of its common stock.
That will be payable on March 2 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 24, a news release said.
River Valley Cooperative Board declares annual stock payout
River Valley Cooperative recently announced an authorized payout of about $1.9 million at its January 2020 board meeting, a news release said. That is on top of $1 million that was already paid out this fiscal year.
“This month about 12% of outstanding qualified preferred stock held will be returned to area farmers who are stakeholders of the cooperative,” the news release said. “With this payout, over $18 million in cash has been paid back to our members over the past five years to reinvest in their local communities.”
River Valley is owned by more than 2,800 farm families in Iowa and Illinois and has operations in 23 communities. It employs more than 300 people.