BIZ BYTES: IowaWorks hosts another 'Opportunity Knocks Monday'

IowaWORKS, will host "Opportunity Knocks Monday," from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 20, at 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The weekly hiring event is held every Monday with a diverse group of employers each week.
Monday's lineup of employers:
- Kraft Heinz: Hiring for production workers.
- Walmart: Hiring for for cashiers, stock, personal shoppers and more.
- Hotel Blackhawk: Hiring for housekeeping, maintenance, bartenders and servers.
- Team Staffing solutions: Hiring for industrial and warehouse.
- Bally's Quad Cities: Hiring for IT, dealers, food service, casino host, hotel front desk, slot technician and housekeepers.
- Tyson Fresh Meats: Hiring for general production, maintenance, premium, and part-time summer help and general labor.
- Greystone Manufacturing LLC: Hiring for quality inspection, maintenance technician and maintenance manager.
- Compass One Healthcare: Housekeeper, cook, patient services and dishwasher.
- Uniparts Olsen: Hiring for welders, CNC and forklift operators.
- Hy-Vee: Hiring for various part- and full-time positions.
- Staff NOW: Hiring for warehouse and manufacturing.
- Per Mar Security: Hiring for security officers.
- QPS employment Group: Hiring for various positions.
- RJK Inc.: Hiring for process operators to include warehouse, machine operators, lab techs, maintenance.
- Elliott Aviation: Hiring for various positions.