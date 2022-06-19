 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: IowaWorks hosts another 'Opportunity Knocks Monday'

IowaWORKS

IowaWORKS, will host "Opportunity Knocks Monday," from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 20, at 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The weekly hiring event is held every Monday with a diverse group of employers each week.

Monday's lineup of employers:

  • Kraft Heinz: Hiring for production workers.
  • Walmart: Hiring for for cashiers, stock, personal shoppers and more.
  • Hotel Blackhawk: Hiring for housekeeping, maintenance, bartenders and servers.
  • Team Staffing solutions: Hiring for industrial and warehouse.
  • Bally's Quad Cities: Hiring for IT, dealers, food service, casino host, hotel front desk, slot technician and housekeepers.
  • Tyson Fresh Meats: Hiring for general production, maintenance, premium, and part-time summer help and general labor.
  • Greystone Manufacturing LLC: Hiring for quality inspection, maintenance technician and maintenance manager.
  • Compass One Healthcare: Housekeeper, cook, patient services and dishwasher.
  • Uniparts Olsen: Hiring for welders, CNC and forklift operators.
  • Hy-Vee: Hiring for various part- and full-time positions.
  • Staff NOW: Hiring for warehouse and manufacturing.
  • Per Mar Security: Hiring for security officers.
  • QPS employment Group: Hiring for various positions.
  • RJK Inc.: Hiring for process operators to include warehouse, machine operators, lab techs, maintenance.
  • Elliott Aviation: Hiring for various positions.
