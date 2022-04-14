 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: IowaWORKS schedules hiring events

IowaWORKS

IowaWORKS, 1801A East Kimberly Road, Davenport, will host hiring events during the week of April 18:

  • Tuesday, April 19 — Young Adult Job Fair, 4-6 p.m. Hiring for Ascentra Credit Union, Bright Achievers Developmental Daycare, Childcare Resource and Referral, city of Bettendorf Park and Recreation, city OF Davenport Americorps/Youth Corps, Elliot Aviation, Genesis, Handicap Development Center,  HNI Corporation, Katun, Safer Foundation, Two Men and A Truck, Quad City River Bandits, YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley.
  • Thursday, April 21 — Kraft Heinz, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Hiring for: production team members, maintenance technicians, engineers.
  • Friday, April 22 — USP Thomson Prison, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hiring for: correctional officer, registered nurse, medical officer, cook supervisor, treatment specialist.
