BIZ BYTES: IowaWORKS schedules weekly hiring events

IowaWORKS, 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, will hold hiring events during the week of April 25:
Monday, April 25: Bally's (Rock Island), 1-4 p.m. Hiring: bartender, casino host, cashier, cook, dealer, engineer, events coordinator, food server, housekeeping, marketing manager, security officer, slot technician, surveillance operator.
Tuesday, April 26: FedEx Ground (Quad-Cities), 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hiring: package handlers.
Tuesday, April 26: Careers in Transportation Virtual Job Fair (Quad-City area), 3-5 p.m. Hiring: meet virtually with employers across the state of Iowa about opportunities available to truck drivers, diesel mechanics and more in the transportation and logistics industry.
Friday, April 29: RJK (Muscatine), 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Hiring: process operators, maintenance technician, lab technician.