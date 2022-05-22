 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: IowaWORKS to hold health care hiring event Wednesday

IowaWORKS will host a health care hiring event in hopes of connecting job seekers to hundreds of medical-related occupations in the Quad Cities region.

The event is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, at the job center, 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Diverse positions featured at the event include nurses, certified nursing assistants, housekeeping staff, food/dietary service workers, receptionists, transcriptionists, billing representatives, therapists, radiology and lab technicians, sonographers, cooks, certified medical assistants, physician assistants, physical therapists, phlebotomists and more.

Employers in attendance include Genesis Health System, Select Specialty Hospital, UnityPoint Health, Handicapped Development Center, Eagle View Behavioral Health, Good Samaritan Services and ProMedica.

