BIZ BYTES: IowaWORKS to hold hiring event Monday

Area businesses will attend the weekly Opportunity Knocks Monday hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at IowaWORKS, 1801 A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
The lineup of employers:
- Volt Workforce Solutions: Hiring for production.
- HNI: Hiring for all manufacturing positions and more.
- Team Staffing Solutions: Hiring for multiple-machine operators, welders, industrial and warehouse.
- Compass One Healthcare: Hiring for chefs, cooks, patient servers and dishwashers.
- Genesis Health System: Hiring for nursing.
- Hill and Valley: Hiring for general labor, supervisors and engineers.
- Mediacom Communications Corporation: Hiring for broadband specialist, customer sales and service representative
- RJK: Hiring for warehouse, assembly, production and office clerical.
- Durham School Services: Hiring for school bus drivers.
- Novelis: Hiring for production and engineers.
- Ascentra Credit Union: Hiring for tellers.
- Robert Half: Hiring for accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, supply chain, administrative, customer service, HR - temporary, temporary to hire and direct hire.
- Vera French Community Mental Health Center: Hiring for direct support staff.
- Cardiovascular Medicine: Hiring for informatics support, receptionist, call center representative and medical assistant.
- Driven Enterprises of the QC/1-800 Radiator: Hiring for local delivery drivers, warehouse coordinators and customer service representative.
- North Scott Community School District: Hiring for substitute staff (teachers, aides, bus drivers, custodians, food service).
- Von Maur: Hiring for corporate housekeeping, information systems help desk associate, invoice keyer, merchandise processor, receiving associate, seasonal distribution center associate, shipping associate and truck driver.
Food trucks attending:
- Kona Ice.
- Hotdog Cart & Catering.
- Flavor Train.