BIZ BYTES: IowaWORKS to hold hiring events week of April 11

IowaWORKS will hold three hiring events this week at 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
Employers are as follows:
Monday, April 11:RJK, 1-4 p.m. Hiring for grain processing.
Wednesday, April 13: Davenport Team Staffing, 1-4 p.m. Hiring for production associate, electrical maintenance engineer, forklift operators, welder, entry-level machine operator, paralegal and more.
Thursday, April 14: Per Mar, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Hiring for campus security, flex security, special events, alarm response officer.