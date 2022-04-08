 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: IowaWORKS to hold hiring events week of April 11

IowaWORKS

IowaWORKS will hold three hiring events this week at 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Employers are as follows:

Monday, April 11:RJK, 1-4 p.m. Hiring for grain processing.

Wednesday, April 13: Davenport Team Staffing, 1-4 p.m. Hiring for production associate, electrical maintenance engineer, forklift operators, welder, entry-level machine operator, paralegal and more.

Thursday, April 14: Per Mar, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Hiring for campus security, flex security, special events, alarm response officer.

