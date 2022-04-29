BIZ BYTES: IowaWORKS to hold hiring events

IowaWORKS, 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, will hold the following hiring events for the following Quad-City companies during the week of May 2, 2022:
Monday, May 2: Quad City Service Providers, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Hiring for direct support professionals.
Wednesday, May 4: HNI, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Hiring for assembly, machine operation, welding, forklift operator, material support.
Thursday, May 5: Kraft Heinz, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hiring for production team members, maintenance technicians, electricians.