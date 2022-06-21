BIZ BYTES: IowaWORKS to saltue women veterans

IowaWORKS, Iowa Workforce Development and Home Base Iowa are celebrating women veterans statewide during the month of June.

Women Veterans Day is observed on June 12 in the United States, a date chosen to mark the anniversary of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act.

IowaWORKS, in Davenport will host Saluting Women Veterans-Uniting our local women who served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at the center, 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. A light continental breakfast will be served. Women Veterans can RSVP at 563-445-3200 Ext. 43326.

There are currently almost 2 million women veterans in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Territories/Foreign, according to the VA.

