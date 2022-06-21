 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

BIZ BYTES: IowaWORKS to saltue women veterans

  • 0
IowaWORKS

IowaWORKS, Iowa Workforce Development and Home Base Iowa are celebrating women veterans statewide during the month of June.

Women Veterans Day is observed on June 12 in the United States, a date chosen to mark the anniversary of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act.

IowaWORKS, in Davenport will host Saluting Women Veterans-Uniting our local women who served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at the center, 1801A E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. A light continental breakfast will be served. Women Veterans can RSVP at 563-445-3200 Ext. 43326.

There are currently almost 2 million women veterans in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Territories/Foreign, according to the VA.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for buying your first car amid historic shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News